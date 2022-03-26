OLEAN — Paula Fidurko Bernstein, a life-long Olean resident, has been named executive director of the Tri-County Arts Council, the council’s board chair Corey Fecteau announced.
Bernstein is known for her generous contribution of time, talent and leadership to a variety of community causes and non-profit organizations, including Genesis House and Olean Public Library. Additionally, she is serving as the president of the Olean Rotary Club.
“The board is impressed with Paula’s deep commitment to Olean, Cattaraugus County and the Western New York region,” Fecteau said. “We are energized by Paula’s enthusiasm and vision for an inclusive, expansive arts council celebrating the rural commonalities and rich, diverse arts traditions of all three counties.”
Bernstein said one of her priorities will be extending the reach of the council.
“COVID really limited how much outreach we could have, especially in Allegany and Chautauqua counties,” Bernstein said. “I hope to be able to build on TCAC’s success and make the organization as inclusive as possible for artists of all genres.”
Jason Dilworth, the TCAC board vice chair and who chaired the search effort, praised Bernstein for her dedication to the southern tier and specifically our local arts community.
Bernstein’s energy and expertise will be an asset as we transition between executive directors, he said.
“Paula’s personal experience in performing arts and passion for all the arts, expertise in non-profit leadership, connections to local and countywide business and government, and her significant fundraising experience are all excellent building blocks for the future growth of the Tri-County Arts Council,” Dilworth said. “She brings to TCAC a solid mixture of experience in the arts and experience as a fundraiser extraordinaire for local non-profit organizations.”
Fecteau also thanked retiring executive director Mikel Wintermantel.
“Mikel Wintermantel is one of the founders of the organization, and he will always be a champion of the arts council,” she said. “TCAC would not be the same — or perhaps not even in existence — had it not been for Mikel’s contributions over the past few decades. With Mikel’s ongoing support and Paula’s leadership, the Tri-County Arts Council is well-placed for development and success.”
Bernstein will begin her duties April 2022.