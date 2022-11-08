OLEAN — Two new Republicans are set to join the Olean Common Council, while the council president cruised unopposed to a new term.
In unofficial results reported Tuesday evening, JR Bennion received the nod to represent the First Ward on the Common Council, defeating incumbent Linda Witte; and newcomer Jennifer Forney defeated Clarissa Ivan to earn the seat representing the Third Ward. Also winning a new term unopposed was Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.
The council beginning Jan. 1 is set to have three Democrats, one independent who ran on the Democratic line, and three Republicans. Mayor Bill Aiello is a Republican.
All results are unofficial from the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections and include early voting and absentee ballots received by Thursday. Absentee ballots must have been postmarked by Tuesday and must be received by the county board of elections no later than Nov. 15. Recanvassing of the returns must be completed no later than Nov. 23.
WARD 1
Unofficial results released Tuesday evening put Bennion past Linda Witte, a Democrat, 437-365, with 22 absentee ballots outstanding. Bennion received 394 on the Republican line and 43 on the Conservative line; and Witte received 341 on the Democratic line and 24 on the Working Families line.
"Thank you for all those that supported me in any way that you did,” Bennion said via Facebook at around 9:45 p.m. announcing his win.
Witte led in early voting, with 129 votes overall — 124 on the Democratic line, and five on the Working Families line. Bennion received 70 early votes, including 66 on the Republican line and four on the Conservative line. No early write-in votes were recorded.
When reached by the Times Herald, Bennion said he was pleased with the backing of the voters, and he aims “to work on getting the support of those who didn’t.”
“I’m just hoping to represent the ward well,” he said. “I appreciate all of the support I received.”
Bennion said he had spoken to Witte over the phone, who conceded the race.
The tally reported Tuesday was about 13 votes off the tally in Witte’s favor in the 2018 race. In 2020, Witte defeated Bennion by 28 votes out of more than 1,100 cast.
Ward 1 includes much of northeastern Olean, including the Boardmanville neighborhood. According to the state Board of Elections, Ward 1 has 1,389 active voters on the rolls. By party, 528 voters are enrolled in the Republican Party, 478 in the Democratic Party, 288 with no party enrollment, 71 with other party affiliations, 20 in the Conservative Party, and four in the Working Families Party.
WARD 3
With an unofficial tally of 296-231, Forney defeated Ivan to replace Democrat Paul Gonzalez, who did not run for a sixth term. There were three outstanding absentee ballots reported. Forney received 283 on the Republican line and 13 on the Strong Communities independent line. No write-ins were reported.
Ivan led in early voting, with 97 votes. Forney received 56 early votes, with 52 on the Republican line and four on the independent Strong Communities line. No early write-in votes were recorded.
Forney told the Times Herald that she is “very excited to represent our ward and the residents,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting involved, seeing what changes we can make.”
She also pledged to “get in there and talk to our residents to see what challenges and problems they have, and see what we can do to solve them.”
The ward includes most of the South Olean neighborhood, as well as the city south of the Allegheny River, including the Seneca Heights neighborhood. The ward ranges in density from the city’s only active agricultural area to the downtown business district and light industrial use.
WARD 5
Council President John Crawford, a Democrat first elected in 2016, was re-elected without opposition to a fourth term with 351 votes against seven write-ins. He received 277 on the Democratic line and 74 on the Working Families line.
Crawford received 106 early votes, with 91 on the Democratic line and 15 on the Working Families line. No early write-in votes were recorded.
Ward 5, the smallest ward geographically, is mostly residential with commercial operations along the Wayne Street and West State Street corridors. According to the state Board of Elections, Ward 5 has 1,169 active voters on the rolls. 1. Of those, 393 are enrolled in the Democratic Party, 294 are in the Republican Party, 305 have no party enrollment, 60 have other party affiliations, 27 are in the Conservative Party and 10 are in the Working Families Party. State voter enrollment data is updated and released to the public twice a year, most recently on Tuesday.