OLEAN — Two new Republicans are set to join the Olean Common Council, while the council president cruised unopposed to a new term.

In unofficial results reported Tuesday evening, JR Bennion received the nod to represent the First Ward on the Common Council, defeating incumbent Linda Witte; and newcomer Jennifer Forney defeated Clarissa Ivan to earn the seat representing the Third Ward. Also winning a new term unopposed was Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5.

