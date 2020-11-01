Benjamin George was 'UP' for Halloween

Benjamin George, 1 1/2, son of Cortney and David George of Olean, is in his costume as Mr. Fredrickson from the Pixar movie "UP." The Georges worked very hard on the "wagon house," which they pulled for a stroll and distant wave in their neighborhood during Halloween trick-or-treating hours.

 Photo submitted

Benjamin George, 1 1/2, son of Cortney and David George of Olean, is in his costume as Mr. Fredrickson from the Pixar movie "UP." The Georges worked very hard on the "wagon house," which they pulled for a stroll and distant waves in their Olean neighborhood.

Loading...
Loading...