BELMONT — Brandon J. Murray of Belmont was sentenced to one year and 10 months in the Allegany County Jail on a conviction of tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony, and violation of probation.
District Attorney Keith Slep reported that County Court Judge Thomas P. Brown sentenced Murray on the attempted tampering with evidence count to one year in jail, while Murray was sentenced to the additional 10 months for the probation violation.
In another county court case, Colby A. Smith of Bolivar was found guilty of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to three years of probation.
Trevor A. Cox of Belfast was sentenced to three years of probation for a conviction of criminal mischief in the 4th degree and was ordered to pay restitution for property damaged in the incident.