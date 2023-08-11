Belmont Fire Commissioners meeting Aug. 15, 22
BELMONT — There will be special budget meetings of the Belmont Fire District’s Board of Fire Commissioners at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 and 22 at the Belmont Firehouse, 80 Schuyler St.
Updated: August 11, 2023 @ 9:43 pm
