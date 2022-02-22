BELFAST — A group of Belfast Central School students traveled down the road to drop off food items they had collected and a cash donation of more than $1,000 to Wellspring Ministry.
The ministry is located only a few miles from the school and serves not only all of Allegany County’s needy, but also residents of the Belfast area who find themselves in need of a helping hand.
According to James Arthur, director of Wellspring Ministry, the student donation is something the school has done for more than 20 years.
“This is the largest food donation that we get during the year, and it is very important to us,” he said. “We’re very thankful that the students and teachers take the time to do this.”
The students also dropped off the monetary donation of $1,026. Arthur said they normally donate much less. “This is bigger than ever before,” he acknowledged.
The cash will go into Wellspring Ministry’s general fund and will help people in need of emergency car repairs, rent, eyeglasses or hearing aides, or for whatever else emergency funds may be needed.
Belfast teacher Lisa Denning, who helps organize the school’s fundraiser, Love-In-Action, explained that the Belfast high school student council collects food from prekindergarten up to sixth-grade classes and monetary donations from students in seventh through 12th grades.
Students, staff and administration all participate by donating items and funds from school dress-down days and other in-school events.
Denning also said that for their generosity the students are rewarded.
“For the past few years, the class that collects most food and money gets a pizza or ice cream party supplied by the student council,” she said.
Students taking part included Kendra Giboo, Zakk West, Alex McLaughlin, Braedan Geyer, Joe Sadler, Katie Cole, Alicia Borden, Hannah Southwick, Brianna Fields, Isabelle Male, Jaiden Enders, Trevor Clark, Carissa Mura, Logan Lopez, Jacob Borden and Sean Mahon.
Wellspring Ministry is located on County Road 16 between Belfast and Angelica. It is divided into several areas, one for clothing, one for kitchen utensils, library, furniture, linens, toys and miscellaneous. It also has an emergency food pantry and can supply frozen meats to go along with boxed dinners.
Each Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., it offers free hot meals.