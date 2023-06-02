BELFAST — At its last official meeting before a summer hiatus, the Belfast Lions Club recognized its Lion of the Year, named its Citizen of the Year and inducted three new members with the help of District Governor Judy MacCormack.
The annual dinner was held Thursday evening in the town hall where President Josh Hazelton opened the ceremony attended by more than two dozen Lions and their guests.
Ann West, Tait Westfall and Mark Smithers were inducted into the club when MacCormack administered the Lion’s oath. The club was organized 37 years ago.
Lion member Michael Preston announced the Citizen of the Year: Matt Kelley. He is a native of Belfast where he has conducted business as ML Kelley LLC, a disposal service, for several years. His wife of nine years, Sara, and their children Addison and Dillion accompanied him.
Kelley thanked the Lions for the award adding that he is also very thankful to his family for putting up with him over the years. He and Sara have been together for 12 years.
Carol Ace, who was unable to attend the ceremony, was named Lion of the Year for her support of not only Lions projects, but also of community efforts.
“She is always giving back to the community and cares for members of the community,” Hazelton said. The nomination for Lion of the Year is voted on by the membership.
Ace is the owner of Ace’s Country Kitchen located on Main Street in Belfast.
Formed in 1985 and celebrating its 37th year, the Belfast Lions Club had 32 charter members including such notables as Bill Heaney, Jim Ace, Terry Parker and John Hasper. The first president was Gary Cotton, who attended Thursday’s dinner.
He recalled, “When we first started no one knew what the Lions did. We had to teach people that we are a service organization. But we didn’t have any money, so we couldn’t do anything. Our first event was a Senior Citizens Breakfast.”
From that humble beginning the organization grew and every year the Club sponsors: sight and hearing services, provides emergency assistance to families, supports area youth activities, donates to regional sight and hearing related services, holds Christmas and Easter events, adopts 2 miles of highway between Belfast and Oramel, donates tents for local events, sponsors scholarships for Belfast students, assists the Belfast library, and continues to serve that senior citizens breakfast.
The Lions also support the Belfast Boy Scouts, the Belfast youth summer soccer program, Allegany County Youth Court, Genesee Valley Rotary Camp, National Honor Society, Arbor Day project, Peace Poster contest, Belfast fire department, the Lifeway Youth Center, American Red Cross, Camp Abilities, the Allegany County Area Foundation, SPCA serving Allegany County, Salvation Army, Allegany County Cancer Services the Belfast Rescue Squad, Belfast Baseball, Guiding Eyes for the Blind, Comfort House of Allegany County and Wellspring Ministries among others.
Hazelton concluded the dinner by saying, “Our club is very diverse we have young and old members, married and single members. We encourage more people to join us, because whatever you can bring to the Belfast Lions Club is good for the Belfast community.”