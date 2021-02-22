BELFAST — Surrounded by fields of wheat and corn, Belfast Central School is looking beyond soil farming with the help of a grant program offered by State Farm Insurance.
The school’s hydroponic/aquaponic curriculum got a boost through the program’s Teacher Assist grants for innovative teaching ideas. Belfast was one of 40 schools across the state to receive a $2,500 grant.
The grant will fund the purchase of two vertical hydroponic growing systems to expand a current program in the school.
Over the last decade, Joshua Hazelton, science and technology teacher, has been teaching a high school course called Hydroponics and Aquaponics in which students design and maintain several agricultural projects. With the new hydroponic systems, he will be able to introduce, middle school students to this innovative technology.
“It is hard to believe that we live in such an agricultural area and still have students who do not recognize certain plants,” Hazleton said. “Having hydroponics in their curriculum will give them exposure and may spark an interest and inspire them to keep technology in-mind when deciding their future careers.”
Hydroponics is the science of growing plants without the use of soil. Instead, plants are grown using water infused with nutrients. Aquaponics is the science of using fish (catfish in the case of the Belfast program) in a water system where waste from the fish supplies nutrients to the plants.
“In these controlled systems you can grow ‘clean’ foods without threat from feral animals, pests and E. coli,” Hazleton said. “We’re seeing this more and more in commercial fields. Some restaurants are even growing their own micro greens.”
At Belfast, the foods grown hydroponically and aquaponically are used in the school cafeteria, where fresh lettuce, tomatoes and cucumbers show up in the salad bar. Hazelton recently donated 24 heads of just-picked lettuce to a food giveaway.
More than just growing food, maintaining the hydroponic and aquaponic systems engages students in problem-solving, critical thinking, data tracking and exposes them to more opportunity and what is happening outside their world, Hazelton said.
The two new hydroponic units to be purchased with the grant will be placed strategically in the school where they will be seen by the public and introduce elementary students to the project.
One of the new hydroponic units will be placed in the elementary school hallway. The second unit will be placed in the recently renovated South Street entrance to the school, where the public will be able to view the project.
The grant was written with support from the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Farm to School coordinator, Cassandra Bull. She works with each school district to help build Allegany County’s Farm to School programs.