JAMESTOWN — Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star in “Being the Ricardos,” which will be shown at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts on East 3rd Street.
The film focuses on one production week of “I Love Lucy” — from a Monday table reading through the Friday audience taping — as Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Bardem) face a series of personal and professional crises that threaten their show, their careers and their marriage.
The behind-the-scenes drama was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. “Being the Ricardos” is rated R and is 125 minutes long. Admission is $10.
Patrons who want to have more fun before the movie can get a VIP movie and museum package. The offer includes admission to the movie and both the National Comedy Center and Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum, which is offering a special tour on Saturday, for $40.
Ball was a native of the Jamestown area.
Tickets for the movie may be purchased by calling (716) 484-7070 and online at reglenna.com. The VIP movie and museum package may be purchased at tickets.comedycenter.org. Masks are required for all patrons regardless of vaccination status.