Ten years ago, Cari Matejka formed the nonprofit group Literacy of Love Inc. to support poor, orphaned, abused and abandoned children in Uganda.
A fifth-grade teacher at Olean Middle and Intermediate School, Matejka had worked earlier with a St. Bonaventure University group that operated a mission in Uganda.
That’s where Matejka found her calling — helping make things better for people.
Since she started Literacy of Love, she’s traveled to Uganda twice a year, building a sustainable community.
Later this month, Literacy of Love will host a major fundraiser at Ellicottville Distillery to raise money to build a medical clinic in Mpiigi, a village about an hour from the Ugandan capital of Kampala, where the group runs a communal home for 58 children.
BeerGanda will be held at Ellicottville Distillery, 5462 Robbins Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. June 18. Tickets are $50, which includes beer, wine and cider tasting, live music by Two Guys Drinking Beer, local food trucks, basket raffles and silent auctions.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds are going to building the medical clinic,” Matejka said.
The Literacy of Love founder and CEO will lead a mission this summer to build the clinic. It will ensure that the children will have access to medical care and provide services to others in the village.
What’s more, the medical clinic will employ two former members of the community who are now medical school graduates, Matejka said proudly.
“Medical care is expensive,” Matejka said. “We will have free medical care for our children. This gives them an opportunity to give back, too,” while keeping the group’s expenses low.
Another one of the community’s graduates is a welder, Matejka said. He’s taken on an apprentice, a disabled child from the community, who he will mentor. It’s his way of paying back — Family of the Heart — to improve the community.
The graduates are all leaders, Matejka said. That is part of the mission, to develop sustainable leaders — not just for the community, but for the village and the region.
Of the 58 children in the communal home, 50 are sponsored. The others, along with some older children who live in the village and some grandparents, are unsponsored members of the community.
Word of mouth brings poor, abused and neglected children to the home's doorstep, Matejka said. “People find us.” Many of the children are from far away.
They are developing teachers with graduates of the program and people to run the program when Matejka is not there. “It’s a community developing a community to develop a sense of hope for people. We can’t do this alone.”
Matejka’s students also connect with her Ugandan community children. “They write to each other. They are interconnected.”
Literacy of Love will sell goods at the Garden Fest in Allegany Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Another way to raise funds is the sale of Ugandan products at Christy’s Boutique on North Union Street.
The Quick Arts Center at St. Bonaventure has an exhibit of candid photographs of the children of the Ugandan community Matejka has built in Mpiigi.
“Our mission is to nurture, nourish, educate, counsel, and develop a community of faithful, hardworking, changemakers in Uganda so we can create a cycle of sustainable change,” she said.
To make a donation, text LITERACYOFLOVE to 44-321, email carimatejka1@gmail.com or phone (716) 379-3242. Tickets are available online via a Facebook Event Page for BeerGanda. Their poster has a QR code to the fundraiser. Tickets are also available at the door.
Matejka invited Cattaraugus County residents to come to the Ellicottville Distillery fundraiser.
“This clinic won’t build itself,” she said.