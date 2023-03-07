ALFRED — Region 4 NY Beef Producers Association will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. with lunch, a brief business meeting and presentations.

Held at Alfred State College Farm on State Route 244, the meeting is open to all interested beef and dairy producers.

