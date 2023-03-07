ALFRED — Region 4 NY Beef Producers Association will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. with lunch, a brief business meeting and presentations.
Held at Alfred State College Farm on State Route 244, the meeting is open to all interested beef and dairy producers.
Membership is not required, however, new memberships and renewals will be accepted at the meeting with a drawing held for one free membership or renewal. The program will also serve as a BQA Recertification workshop if you need to renew.
Keynote speaker will be Dr. Jerry Rusch, DVM, presenting on the relationship between vaccinations and nutrition. Rusch was raised on a grain and livestock farm in Southern Indiana. In 1991 he received his DVM from Purdue University and then spent two years in dairy practice in Eastern Pennsylvania.
Rusch is involved with the Indiana Beef Evaluation and Economics Feeding Program (IBEEF), a retained ownership program through Purdue University. He is currently president and general manager of the Springville Feeder Auction, which is a local farmer-owner feeder calf marketing cooperative.
Following his presentation Virginia Chamberlain, Alfred State Farm Manager, will give a tour of the college livestock facilities.
The cost of the program is $15 for adults and $5 for youth 10 and younger. Buffet lunch with deli platter of ham, turkey and beef with pasta salad, drinks and dessert. Payment will be accepted at the door. There will be door prizes and 50/50 raffles.
Pre-registration for the meeting is requested by March 10 to assist with lunch planning. Contact Barb Benjamin, NYBPA Region 4 Chair at (585) 610-6536 or lightenliz62@yahoo.com or Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu.
The Beef Producers Meeting is offered by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County. As New York’s land grant university, Cornell administers the system in this state.
For more information, call (525) 268-7644 or visit www.cce.cornell.edu/allegany. Cornell University Cooperative Extension provides equal program and employment opportunities.
