ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Drama Club’s performance of Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” will be presented Friday and Saturday in the Middle-High School Theater.

The performances start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10, while senior and district student tickets are $8.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social