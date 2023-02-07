ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Drama Club’s performance of Disney’s “Beauty and The Beast” will be presented Friday and Saturday in the Middle-High School Theater.
The performances start at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10, while senior and district student tickets are $8.
Senior Gialine Haid is cast as Belle; and Jesse Decker, a junior, portrays The Beast and The Prince. Both are Drama Club veterans of several performances.
Drama Club Advisor Stephan Ahl said, “Beauty and The Beast is the story of a girl, Belle, who does not always fit in and a prince that was too selfish to see beyond superficial beauty and power. Having been cursed into a hideous beast, the prince, and his helpful staff hide in his castle until the day that Belle arrives. The story helps us see if love is blind and if it can facilitate true growth and self-improvement.”
Ahl said, “The show is a perfect fit for our cast of talented actors and offers our community a fun-filled evening to enjoy with everyone from small children to grandparents alike. The story reminds us to stay open to possibilities and the importance of remaining present with those around us; an important lesson in a world full of technology and distraction.”
Other principal characters include: Lumiere, played by Anna Widger, a junior; Jenna Billings, also a junior, playing Cogsworth; Junior Olivia Graham portraying Mrs. Potts, and Stephen Wiltse, a sophomore, playing Gaston.
The cast held a mic’up dress rehearsal Monday night on the Middle-High School stage.
Gialine said she was drawn to Belle’s character. “I like that she’s different than everyone else,” she said. Growing up, she said she felt different as well. “Part of me feels confident in myself,” Gialine said. “Being different is OK. You need to change for yourself, not because of what someone else says.”
And there is lots of singing and dancing in the play.
Jesse said he was excited about doing the musical because “I love our music department. I want to see it rebuild after COVID-19.”
He said he has empathy for The Beast’s character and his redemption after being full of himself.
Jesse’s sister Jocelyn got him interested in the theater and encourages him to keep doing it.
His favorite part of the play is “the action scene. There’s good choreography and lots of energy.” He also likes the song he sings, “If I Can’t Love Her,” which features his high tenor voice.
COVID-19 didn’t stop the Drama Club’s performances during the pandemic, but they were different. For “Forbidden Broadway” performers wore a face shield. They also staged Cinderella during COVID-19.
“We kept it alive,” Jesse said.