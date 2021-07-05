Have you seen a moose in New York state this year? If so, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to know about it.
Once again the agency is asking members of the public to report moose sightings as part of ongoing efforts to monitor these animals across the state.
Last year 250 sightings were reported to DEC and this year the number is at 50 sightings, so far.
While the Adirondacks are home to most New York moose, some live in the eastern part of the state along the Vermont and Massachusetts lines. And they can also occasionally be found in southeastern New York and the Catskills, although those are usually individuals that have dispersed from other areas.
Moose are the largest land mammal in the state and they are the largest member of the deer, or Cervidae, family of animals.
In the summer, when most sightings occur, they typically spend a lot of time in ponds and wetlands feeding on submerged aquatic plants.
During the rest of the year, in cooler weather, they browse on leaves, twigs, and buds of trees and shrubs. Favored browse species include willows, birches, maples, balsam fir, viburnums, aspen and mountain ash.
Bulls weigh up to 1,200 pounds and stand up to six feet tall at the shoulder. Cows weigh anywhere from 500 to 800 pounds and usually give birth to one or two calves in late May or early June.
Lots of moose are spotted along roadways. Motorists should drive cautiously at dusk and dawn as moose can be hard to spot due to their dark color.
If you see a moose, do not block traffic, and keep your distance while remaining quiet as to not disturb them.
People who get photos of moose in New York can share them with DEC. For details on how to submit your photos, go to: https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/56611.html; the email for submissions is wildlife@dec.ny.gov.
Sightings can be reported at: Moose Sighting Report Form.