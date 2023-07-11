Be alert this summer for slow-moving farm vehicles

With Summer in full swing, motorists are finding themselves behind slow-moving farm vehicles on their way to harvest hay or spray or fertilizing fields.
Katelyn Miller, field crop specialist with the Southwestern New York Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Program, said the slow-moving traffic includes tractors hauling key farming implements, construction equipment traveling to their next job, and animal drawn vehicles.
“With increased traffic on the roads, it’s a good time to think about how to share the road to keep everyone safe this season,” Miller said.
A few key reminders from members of the Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program:
• Slow Down. When approaching slow-moving vehicles, reduce your speed to match theirs. Enjoy the scenery around you and take the moment to roll down your windows and enjoy the country air!
• Follow at a distance. Keep in mind that some slow-moving vehicle operators may have poor visibility because of the equipment they are towing and may not be able to see you.
• Pass with care. Slow moving vehicles will often turn into hidden field driveways or unexpected places. Pass with caution and only when you’re safe to do so. Expect unanticipated movements like equipment turning into driveways, or the swaying of towed equipment and animal drawn vehicles.
• Be vigilant. Keep your eyes on the road and look out for slow-moving vehicles and animal drawn vehicles.