BRADFORD, Pa. — Due to "circumstances beyond the control of the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center," the performance of the fall series opener, TAKE3, has been rescheduled.
TAKE3 will take the stage this spring, May 4, at 7 p.m., in the Bromeley Family Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Concert goers who have already purchased their tickets will have the same seats on the new date. Patrons who wish to cancel their tickets, can call the BCPAC ticket office for a refund or gift receipt for a future event.
Executive Director, Darren Litz said, “We apologize for any inconvenience to our patrons, but it will be worth the wait. You are going to love this show!”
BCPAC will still run a special Labor Day weekend Flash Sale on tickets. Today through Monday, Sept. 5, purchase tickets for TAKE3 and Glenn Miller Orchestra concerts at 20% off the regular ticket price.
Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the BCPAC office at (814) 362-2522 on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or purchase online all weekend long at bcpac.com.