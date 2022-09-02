TAKE3

BCPAC announced the rescheduling of TAKE3, fall season opener. TAKE3 will take the stage in the spring at Bromeley Family Theater stage at Pitt-Bradford.

 Photo submitted

BRADFORD, Pa. — Due to "circumstances beyond the control of the Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center," the performance of the fall series opener, TAKE3, has been rescheduled.

TAKE3 will take the stage this spring, May 4, at 7 p.m., in the Bromeley Family Theater at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

