BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center is celebrating young visual artists in McKean County as a part of the National Youth Arts Month in March.
A countywide art show is set for Monday through March 18 at 119 Main St.
The exhibit will feature more than 100 works submitted from students around McKean County, including from Bradford, Otto-Eldred and Smethport schools.
“We are thrilled with the response from our local art teachers across the county, and hope this will spur more interest in the visual arts around our region,” said Darren Litz, executive director for BCPAC.
Participating schools were asked to submit artwork by their students, kindergarten through 12th grade. Each school will be given a wall space of approximately 120 square feet to “fill their space.” The works can include pen and ink, acrylic, temper, watercolor, mixed media, sculptures, pottery, graphic arts and other media, representing a variety of styles and content.
Teachers, students, parents and the public are invited to view the artwork weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. throughout the two-week exhibit.
An artist reception is planned for March 18 for the students, their teachers and families. Participating students will receive a certificate recognizing them for their achievement.
Litz said BCPAC, as part of its arts in education initiative, wants to create opportunities for young artists to network and support one another.
“We also want to increase arts awareness in our region and help support our local art education programs through the involvement in art exhibits, workshops, and other creative ventures,” he said. “Our desire is to stimulate new art programs and increase community, business, and governmental support for art education.”
For more information, go to the bcpac website at bcpac.com or call the office at (814) 362-2522.