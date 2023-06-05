OLEAN — The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels’ annual BasilicaFEST is coming up this weekend with a theme We are Family!
Activities for the 2023 event at 202 S. Union St. are set for Friday afternoon through Sunday.
“A family reflects God’s love,” a Basilica preview of the weekend stated. “It builds and nurtures family relationships. A family supports its members. It gathers together on special occasions. We invite you to gather together for our annual BasilicaFEST next weekend.”
Family-time activities will include an outdoor Mass, chicken barbeque, 5K run/walk, theme basket raffle, games, corn hole tournament, car show and live entertainment.
Co-chair Jennifer Forney said some of the highlights of the weekend are Friday’s Classic Car Show, Saturday’s Glenn Colton Family Show and and Sunday’s “It’s Magic of Course” Family Show.
“We moved the 5K run/walk to Gargoyle Park on Sunday during the BasilicaFEST,” co-chair Jennifer Forney said. “Additional attractions will include pony rides, munchkin runs and a disc golf tournament all at Gargoyle Park from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.”
Signups for the 5K will be between 7 and 8 a.m.
Top entertainment for the bandstand will cover three days of music including The Generations, Vinny & the Mudflaps, Swift Kick, The Cruisers, Sticktights, The Wild Rovers and OCTaves. Sound will be provided over the weekend by S&B Sound and Production.
Throughout the festival, participants will see many of the same food items, drinks and activities from the past. In addition to the festival menu favorites, the pastor, Father John Adams, will use his mother’s recipe to make halupki (also known as golabki) — or you may know it as “stuffed cabbage.”
Both halupki and Ancient Order of Hibernians chicken dinners will be available Sunday until sold out. Unique homemade dessert selections include homemade pie served on the rectory’s Victorian wrap-around porch, dessert table and Anne Marie’s Baklava.
Jennifer Kane, parish historian, will lead Basilica tours Saturday and Sunday. Her third edition book on the Basilica’s history will be available for purchase at the hospitality table.
This year’s 4 p.m. Saturday Mass will be outside in Lincoln Park followed by a procession to the Basilica. Sunday morning Masses are at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Basilica followed by the annual Corpus Christi procession at noon. Inside the Basilica, festival visitors will have a special opportunity to view an International Vatican Exhibition: Miracles of the Eucharist, which will be open during the three days.
BasilicaFEST concludes Sunday evening with the drawing for the Big Raffle, a cash raffle that includes a chance to win $10,000 for one lucky winner and with $15,000 total cash prizes in the drawing. All proceeds from BasilicaFEST go towards maintenance and upkeep of the historic Basilica built in 1915.
“Thank you to our many sponsors who have assisted with their time, talent and giving to make this a successful festival,” said co-chair Jim Tkacik.
For more information and a detailed schedule of events go to Smaolean.org.