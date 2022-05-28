OLEAN — The 50th annual BasilicaFEST will run for three days starting Friday night outside the 107-year-old Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels on West Henley Street.
The BasilicaFEST hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Mass will be offered at 4 o’clock that Saturday outside in Lincoln Park followed by a procession to the Basilica. Sunday morning Masses are at 8 and 11 in the Basilica followed by the annual Corpus Christi procession at noon.
This year’s festival is being called the 50th 2.0 because the actual 50-year milestone was in 2021 but, due to COVID restrictions, only a one-day festival was offered.
“We’re back to three days after the pandemic,” said Jennifer Forney, co-chair of the annual event. “Our community has a long history of celebrating festivals, and this year we will honor the Krahe Family.
David and Irene Krahe were co-chairs of the first festival in 1971. Both David and Irene passed away in 2021. The Krahe adult children will receive a gift posthumously in recognition of their parents’ vision, hard work and dedication in coordinating a successful festival fundraiser that lasted for 50 years.
Two festival highlights are Friday’s Classic Car Show and the Sunday morning 5K/3K run/walk. Making its second appearance, the run/walk begins and ends at the Basilica and travels through downtown Olean. Online registration forms can be found at smaolean.org. T-shirts, power snacks and a medal ceremony are included in the registration.
Top entertainment for the bandstand will cover three days of music including Breakaway, Nyce Guys, Dave Dorson and Drew Vics, Sticktights, OCTaves and Tim Hollomby DJ Services. Family fun will feature the Glenn Colton Show and the hometown Gilroy Brothers coming back on stage.
“Throughout the festival, you will see many of the same food, drink and activities from the past,” said co-chair Jim Tkacik. “In addition, we have included some new activities this year.”
In addition to the festival menu favorites, new items include “Burnt Ends” and Rev. John Adams will be using his mother’s recipe to make golabki aka halupki, a.k.a. “pigs in the blanket.” Both golabki and AOH Chicken Dinner will be available Sunday until sold out. Unique homemade dessert selections include homemade pie served on the rectory’s Victorian wrap-around porch, dessert table and Anne Marie’s Baklava.
Other attractions include I Got It, theme basket raffles, pull tabs, corn hole tournament, a special Kid Zone and Teen Zone and a giant inflatable.
Parish historian Jennifer Kane will offer Basilica tours Saturday and Sunday. She recently published the third edition of the Basilica’s history book, available for purchase at the hospitality table. This new edition contains additional text with updated information and a new chapter on how the Spanish Flu epidemic affected the region, detailing parish/community response. Another new chapter touches upon the era of the Great Depression and our parish/community response to that economic challenge. The hospitality table will also have family pictures from 1976.
Inside the Basilica, festival visitors will have a special opportunity to view an International Vatican Exhibition: Miracles of the Eucharist open during the three days.
The festival will conclude Sunday evening with the drawing of the cash raffle that includes a chance at $10,000. A total of $15,000 total cash prizes will be available in the drawing.
All proceed from BasilicaFEST go towards maintenance and upkeep of the historic basilica built in 1915.
“Thank you to our many sponsors who have assisted through time, talent, and giving to make this a successful festival,” Tkacik said.
For more information and a detailed schedule of events, visit smaolean.org.