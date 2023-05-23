OLEAN — Local boys and girls will get to compete with their baseball and softball skills on a big local stage this weekend.
After hosting the Jr. NBA Basketball Skills Challenge with the city of Olean in 2022 and again in April, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will co-host, along with the Olean Oilers baseball team, the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run on Saturday at Bradner Stadium.
“The Chamber tried in 2017 and 2018 to host the PHR at Forness — the effort didn't materialize due to the timing of the Little League and softball opening day,” Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko said.
However, after two successful Jr. NBA programs, Chamber leaders sought to try again.
“The Chamber connected with us in February to seek out our co-hosting and assistance with running the events,” said Oilers president Matt Fidurko. “Although our players won’t be here until the end of May, we jumped on board to introduce both the Oilers and our baseball staff and volunteers to the contestants."
Fidurko said the Oilers may also be represented by the team's general manager, John Dry, coach Mike Beimel and staff volunteers Cody Shimp and Abbie Bricker.
Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run is a free event that provides boys and girls — ages 7 to 14 — an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills, while earning a chance to attend and perform during the MLB® World Series!
The three skills are: Pitch, Hit and Run. The objective for pitch is to test the accuracy of the athlete’s throw by hitting a strike zone target. Each player gets five (5) attempts to hit the strike zone target.
Hit: For the hit skill, the objective is to hit the ball off of a tee as far as possible. Each hitter gets 5 tries off the tee. Run: This objective is to see how quickly the athlete can run from home to first by measuring their speed.
Athletes are tested, and their measurements are recorded. Based on their scores, they advance from a local event to a Team Championship held in MLB stadiums. Top scores then qualify for an all-expenses-paid trip for two to compete at the National Finals, which is hosted at the World Series.
The event is the only one held in the region, with several set for the Buffalo and Rochester areas. To register for the Pitch Hit Run program, visit https://www.mlb.com/pitch-hit-and-run/ and when prompted for the nearest competition, please fill in Olean’s zip code 14760. For more information on the MLB challenge or to volunteer, call 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.
The event will be the first Oilers-related baseball of the season.
The 2023 will kick off with an away game at the Dansville Gliders on June 5. The first game at Bradner Stadium will be on Kids Day, with students from the Olean City School District enjoying the Oilers baseball game against the Genesee Rapids. The first public home game will be June 10 — a doubleheader featuring the Rochester Ridgemen.
Tickets are available at the gate, and season tickets can be purchased at Sports Locker.