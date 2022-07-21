Baseball diamond ready for play at Kill Buck park

The old baseball field at the south end of the Kill Buck park has recently been brought back to playability standards by the town of Great Valley and is ready for youth teams to use.

 Photo provided

KILL BUCK — For the first time in nearly two decades, youth baseball teams may soon line the benches and round the bases at the memorial park in Kill Buck.

Great Valley Town Supervisor Dan Brown said a town highway department crew recently brought back the old baseball diamond on the south side of the park to playable standards for local teams to use.

