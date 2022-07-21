Baseball diamond ready for play at Kill Buck park

KILL BUCK — For the first time in nearly two decades, youth baseball teams may soon line the benches and round the bases at the memorial park in Kill Buck.
Great Valley Town Supervisor Dan Brown said a town highway department crew recently brought back the old baseball diamond on the south side of the park to playable standards for local teams to use.
“My contribution was pulling in a few favors to borrow a sod cutter,” he said. “It’s ready to play baseball and softball down there now.”
Brown said the highway crew cut the sod off the infield, put down about 88 tons of sand, rolled it over and re-established the base paths.
“We never really budget money to do that, but this year it just worked out that we could, at least the first step to get the sod cut and removed and get the sand down,” he said.
Brown said it’s been close to two decades since the last official games were played at the park. He said in his 17 years with the town he doesn’t remember any teams practicing or competing there.
“Every year we get interest in it,” he said. “Somebody from the little league wants to know if they can practice there or play games there.”
With one backstop refurbished, Brown said the town could consider working on the other diamond at the north end of the field so two games or a game and a practice could be held simultaneously.
“The outfielders would have to play with their backs to each other, but we have no problem doubling it if the use pertains to it,” he added.
Additionally, town attorney Peter Sorgi was able to secure 10 used soccer nets for the town. Brown said Sorgi is involved with East Aurora’s youth soccer league and was able to work with the organization to get the town the excess equipment.
“It was left over and they had way too much so they donated the soccer nets to us,” he said. “They’re not full-size regulation nets. They’re more for the youth teams.”
Brown said the town plans two have two sets of nets at the Kill Buck park and the rest at the town hall for the sports fields there.
Two pairs of old bleachers still at the park when the town took it over have been refurbished as well. Brown said one set with new wood and a fresh coat of paint is at the town hall’s baseball field and the second set will go to the Kill Buck park.
“Every year we have an ongoing project that we’re trying to do down there,” he added. “But it’s fun, I like doing it.”
Brown said there have already been some ideas discussed with the town board on potential projects for 2023, but nothing official to announce yet.