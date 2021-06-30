Bartimole recognized at final Olean school board meeting

OLEAN — As some members of the Olean City School District bid farewell Tuesday evening, others were welcomed aboard as new members of the school community.
Longtime Board of Education member John Bartimole was recognized for his 15 years of service to the school district at what was his final board meeting.
“It’s been an honor to have been elected three times and to be able to use whatever skills and knowledge I have to try to help the district,” he said.
Bartimole first won a seat on the school board in 2006, topping a seven-candidate field for one of three available slots. His lengthy tenure on the board has seen him in numerous committee appointments while twice being board president and vice president.
“It’s been a roller coaster because we went through some dire financial straits, but we came out of those,” he reflected. “What’s impressed me is every member of the board has always stressed trying to do what’s best for the students, the taxpayers and the district, and I think that’s the measuring stick we have to use all the time.”
Bartimole was presented with a plaque of congratulations by Superintendent Rick Moore.
School board member Frank Steffen Jr., who was first elected in 2014, was also recognized by Moore for his years of service. Steffen, who resigned from the board June 2, was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Additionally, board member Ira Katzenstein was recognized by the state School Board Association for reaching 500 points during his more than 20 years on Olean’s board by attending various trainings, conventions and professional development workshops.
Later in the meeting, the board accepted 10 resignations from various positions in the district — some due to retirement — including teachers, teacher aides, a buildings and grounds maintainer and a school nurse.
Immediately following the resignations, the board approved the appointments of four teacher assistants, three elementary level teachers, two secondary level teachers, and a school counselor.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Moore reported that the district is working on setting up vaccination clinics throughout the summer.
“In my mind we’re all going to be back and it’s going to be a wonderful thing, but I think we want to make sure we can get as many kids vaccinated as we can,” he said.
The first clinic will be held July 26 and kids 12 and older will be eligible for the vaccine, Moore said. Further details will be available as that date approaches.
Board president Mary Hirsch-Schena said Olean students could get the vaccine at other neighboring districts during the first round of clinics, but only Olean students could get the vaccine in Olean because there was a limited number of spots available.
Additionally, Moore said BOCES is going to put together a series of videos with kids who have been vaccinated talking about the process and getting the word out. He said other schools will be involved in that project as well.
Board member Kelly Keller wondered about the legality of having the kids be in the vaccine videos, noting it may appear like propaganda by the school district itself even though schools aren’t requiring all students to be vaccinated.
Moore said because BOCES is spearheading the project, it would give that distance from the district itself. “I think they just want people to know it’s available more than anything,” he added.
ALSO OF NOTE, the school board approved:
- the district Code of Conduct for the 2021-22 school year;
- the district Safety Plan for the 2021-22 school year;
- the Memorandum of Agreement between the district and the Olean Teachers’ Association regarding 2021 summer school decision and special projects; and
- the contract between the district and the Olean Educational Support Personnel Association.