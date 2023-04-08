CUBA — The Olean Mixed A Cappella Chorus, also known as the Olean Barbershop Chorus, has moved to Cuba.
The chorus has found it difficult to recruit new members for a variety of reasons, including the overall lack of participation post-COVID, the wide variety of activities available in the Olean area and the fact that nearly all of its members live outside Olean.
As an introduction to the Cuba community, an open house is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Cuba United Methodist Church, with a short musical program followed by refreshments.
In making this move, the 77-year-old chapter also changes its name to the Enchanted Mountain Singers. Current director Eva Hillman said that when the chapter was established in 1946, it was officially listed as the Olean Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society/Enchanted Mountain Chorus, in homage to the legacy and beauty of the area.
“While that is a long title, it reflects the chapter’s official beginning in light of its ‘new’ beginning in Cuba,” she said.
The chorus continues to pursue music in the traditional, unaccompanied four-part barbershop style harmony emphasizing strong musical chords. The group, which has expanded to include female members, meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Cuba U.M.C. fellowship hall. Any interested person is welcome to stop in, stay, listen and join in song.
The chorus’ unofficial mantra is “service through singing in the barbershop style” and will continue to provide music in the same manner.
The chorus performs at a number of events throughout the year including annual shows/concerts, nursing/adult care facilities, a summer church schedule and the Cuba Garlic Festival, and on a limited basis for private gatherings.
Questions can be directed to Marshall Allen at (585) 346-4653 or Eva Hillman at (585) 307-5989.