OLEAN — Joseph A. Bantelman of Bantelman, Bantelman & Associates Inc., was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.

Bantelman was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing 20 consecutive years of successfully maintaining the certified insurance counselor designation, which requires an annual continuing education update to ensure he is always up-to-date and relevant.

 

