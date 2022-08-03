OLEAN — Joseph A. Bantelman of Bantelman, Bantelman & Associates Inc., was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.
Bantelman was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing 20 consecutive years of successfully maintaining the certified insurance counselor designation, which requires an annual continuing education update to ensure he is always up-to-date and relevant.
Bantleman’s ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value he places on real-world education and professional growth, said William J. Hold, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
“Your clients, associates and the insurance profession as a whole benefit from such leadership and a strong commitment to continuing education,” Hold said.
The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals with programs in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of the National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.