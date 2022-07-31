Balloon helps raise hearts in Forness Park

A hot-air balloon rises in Forness Park Saturday evening during the inaugural CHD “Heart Raiser” event, hosted by Hearts for Isabella, a non-profit created in memory of Isabella Annelise Dombrowski by her parents, Tabitha and Bill Dombrowski. The couple said proceeds from the event, which included short launches on two balloons and numerous other activities, would go to help families affected by congenital heart disease, an affliction that took 3-month-old Isabella Annelise in February 2020.

 Jim Eckstrom/Olean Times Herald

