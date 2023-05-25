Bald eagle pair in Limestone

Allegany photographer Dan Jordan was vacationing out West the past two weeks, but it took him no time to reconnect with local wildlife Thursday. He photographed this Limestone pair of American bald eagles at Mystic Waters Resort, just after sunrise, capturing a magical shot of the male taking flight in front of his mate. "The look on her face looks as though she is imploring him to 'bring me back a fish to snack on!'," Dan said.

 Dan Jordan Photography

Local & Social