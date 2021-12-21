OLEAN — Staff at the Olean Public Library invite the public to welcome home local author Betty Jo Wilcox during an event at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the library at 134 N. 2nd St.

Wilcox, an Olean native, graduated from Archbishop Walsh High School and continued on to build a rich career as a Family Development Specialist in the Twin Tiers. Her many years of experience working with families and children, as well as her own personal experience in raising a family, led her to write an important book entitled “Growing a Family.” The book is an inspirational handbook for parents and caregivers, covering a multitude of subjects from boundaries to communication to surviving the unexpected. With wisdom and spirituality, Wilcox leads parents on a journey to growing a family.

She will read excerpts from the book and sign copies. The book will be available for purchase at the event or can be purchased beforehand at the library.

