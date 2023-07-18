WELLSVILLE — From as far away as New Hudson, fire departments turned out to participate in the grand parade on July 15, ending the 107th Allegany County Fire Convention.
While a Mercy Flight helicopter zoomed overhead, firefighting and emergency apparatus from 25 different fire departments, including equipment from Genesee and Shinglehouse in Pennsylvania. The particiants included:
A.E Crandall H&L Alfred Fire Department, Alfred Station Fire Department, Allentown Fire Department, Amity Rescue Squad, Andover Fire Department, Belfast Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Bolivar Fire Department & Ambulance, Cuba Fire Department, Fillmore Fire Department, Friendship Fire Department, Genesee PA Fire Department Station 37, Medical Transport Service, New Hudson Fire Department, Richburg Fire Department, Rushford Fire Department, Scio Fire Department, Shinglehouse PA Fire Department Station 39, Short Tract Fire Department, Wellsville Ambulance Corps, Wellsville Fire Department (All Companies), Whitesville Fire Department, and Willing Fire Department.
Also participating were American Road Guardians, Martelle Dance Studios, Mercy Flight and the Texas Hot.
The winners of the parade were, for:
Highest Percentage in Line: first, Alfred Station Fire Department; second, Whitesville Fire Department
Best Appearing 5-8 in line: Andover Fire Department
Best Appearing 9-15 in line: Alfred Station Fire Department
Most in Line: Alfred Station Fire Department
Auxillary Best Appearing: Andover Fire Department
Auxillary Most in Line: Andover Fire Department
Best Appearing Pumper/In-Service: first, 2021 and newer, Cuba; first, 2011-20, Scio; first, 2010 and older, Alfred Station
Best Appearing Tanker/In-Service: Alfred Station
Best Appearing Miscellaneous/In-service: first, mini-pumper, all years, New Hudson; first, rescue, all years, Scio
Best Appearing Antique/Motorized: Scio
Out Of County Best Appearing/All Equipment: first, Genesee, Pa., Engine 37-1; second, Genesee, Ambulance 37-6.
For the Firematics during the Convention, the winners were:
Senior Firefighter Midnight Alarm: first, Alfred Station; second, Whitesville
Junior Firefighter Midnight Alarm: Richburg
Senior Firefighter Bucket Brigade: first, Alfred Station; second, Cuba
Junior Firefighter Bucket Brigade: Andover
Senior Firefighter “Nozzle Practice”: first, Cuba; second, Bolivar #2
Junior Firefighter “Nozzle Practice”: Richburg
Truck Rodeo: first, Zack Nutt of Cuba; second, Peter Cornelius of New Hudson; third, Brandon Costello of Scio
Revolving Trophy: first, Andover; second, Cuba; third, New Hudson.