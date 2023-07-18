WELLSVILLE — From as far away as New Hudson, fire departments turned out to participate in the grand parade on July 15, ending the 107th Allegany County Fire Convention.

While a Mercy Flight helicopter zoomed overhead, firefighting and emergency apparatus from 25 different fire departments, including equipment from Genesee and Shinglehouse in Pennsylvania. The particiants included:

A.E Crandall H&L Alfred Fire Department, Alfred Station Fire Department, Allentown Fire Department, Amity Rescue Squad, Andover Fire Department, Belfast Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Bolivar Fire Department & Ambulance, Cuba Fire Department, Fillmore Fire Department, Friendship Fire Department, Genesee PA Fire Department Station 37, Medical Transport Service, New Hudson Fire Department, Richburg Fire Department, Rushford Fire Department, Scio Fire Department, Shinglehouse PA Fire Department Station 39, Short Tract Fire Department, Wellsville Ambulance Corps, Wellsville Fire Department (All Companies), Whitesville Fire Department, and Willing Fire Department.

Also participating were American Road Guardians, Martelle Dance Studios, Mercy Flight and the Texas Hot.

The winners of the parade were, for:

Highest Percentage in Line: first, Alfred Station Fire Department; second, Whitesville Fire Department

Best Appearing 5-8 in line: Andover Fire Department

Best Appearing 9-15 in line: Alfred Station Fire Department

Most in Line: Alfred Station Fire Department

Auxillary Best Appearing: Andover Fire Department

Auxillary Most in Line: Andover Fire Department

Best Appearing Pumper/In-Service: first, 2021 and newer, Cuba; first, 2011-20, Scio; first, 2010 and older, Alfred Station

Best Appearing Tanker/In-Service: Alfred Station

Trending Food Videos

Best Appearing Miscellaneous/In-service: first, mini-pumper, all years, New Hudson; first, rescue, all years, Scio

Best Appearing Antique/Motorized: Scio

Out Of County Best Appearing/All Equipment: first, Genesee, Pa., Engine 37-1; second, Genesee, Ambulance 37-6.

For the Firematics during the Convention, the winners were:

Senior Firefighter Midnight Alarm: first, Alfred Station; second, Whitesville

Junior Firefighter Midnight Alarm: Richburg

Senior Firefighter Bucket Brigade: first, Alfred Station; second, Cuba

Junior Firefighter Bucket Brigade: Andover

Senior Firefighter “Nozzle Practice”: first, Cuba; second, Bolivar #2

Junior Firefighter “Nozzle Practice”: Richburg

Truck Rodeo: first, Zack Nutt of Cuba; second, Peter Cornelius of New Hudson; third, Brandon Costello of Scio

Revolving Trophy: first, Andover; second, Cuba; third, New Hudson.

Tags

Local & Social