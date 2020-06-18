LITTLE VALLEY — Despite increased investment, the average condition of Cattaraugus County roads has slipped over the past two years.
Mark Burr, director of engineering for the county Department of Public Works, said the goal has been not to let the average road condition dip below 7.5 on a scale of 10 being new construction.
The county has a computerized device that attaches to the interior of a vehicle that drives over all 400 miles of county roads recording the condition of each section. The result is an e-score.
“Overall there is a 6.5 average” e-score this year, Burr told members of the County Legislature’s Public Works Committee Wednesday. “That’s where we were at six to eight years ago.”
Burr admitted the department didn‘t think the average would go down so much. The coronavirus pandemic that sidelined public works crews for the past three months added to the 400-mile road system’s woes.
While the number of roads with sevens was up, roads with an eight or nine were down, Burr said. The number of fours and fives is on the increase. “Our goal has been to keep the good roads good,” he said.
“The (road) program is not big enough to do all that is needed,” Burr told the committee. Without an infusion of money there will need to be some “soul searching” and “priorities” set.
Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, asked Burr about his biggest concern.
“Planning and money,” Burr replied. “We need to get more miles paved somehow.” He advised the continuation of surface treatment and crack sealing.
“I thought we were gaining ground,” said Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua.
Burr said there are no e-scores for county roads from last year when there were vehicle and computer problems.
In past years, county lawmakers have often approved an additional $2 million or $3 million from surplus for added road work. Given the county’s fiscal problems from COVID-19, any additional roadwork is unlikely this summer.
In another matter, Snyder asked the committee to authorize seeking bids on ash timber on a land-locked 175-acre county forest off Brol Road in the town of Great Valley.
First, however, he urged legislators to authorize $11,000 for repairs to a right-of-way across the Brol farm to the land-locked timber acreage.
The county has focused on harvesting ash trees on its 1,500 acres of county forests before they are decimated by the emerald ash borer. This would be the sixth property that has been harvested under an arrangement with Generations Forestry of Kane, Pa., which marks the trees to be cut and prepares bid documents.
The county has another year left on its contract for a right-of-way across the Brol farm, Snyder said.
He suggested that by the county paying $11,000 to improve the right-of-way, it could add $30,000 to $40,000 to the timber bids because a lumber company wouldn’t have to pay to improve the road.
A portion of the timber revenues are slated to make improvements in the county forests including signs, trails and in some cases, boat launches, Snyder explained.