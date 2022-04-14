COUDERSPORT — Two area authors will be at the Potter County Artisan Co-op on April 23 from 6 to 7 p.m for a book signing event — Logan Gorg, a children’s author from Galeton, and for the adults, James Baumgrantz of St. Marys who writes about true murders and mysteries in around the local area.
Gorg will be reading from her latest book, “Gus the Famous Donkey,” which is based on a true story about a family that wanted a “special” animal for a pet and finds Gus, a humble donkey. Gus quickly becomes the friend that the family and their community needed. The book, Gorg’s third, is the #1 new release for children’s pet books.
Gorg said, “Gus became an overnight icon of Potter County during the Summer of 2021 as we all turned to nature for inspiration and relief. Eventually, it became clear that we should honor him in writing, making his story an eternal one.“
Her other books are “When My Family Stayed Home, a dog’s quarantine story” and “Strong Language.” Additionally, ten percent of the sales will be donated to a non-profit organization dedicated to animal care.
Baumgrantz will discuss his research, take questions, and sign copies of his latest book, “Murders and Mysterious Deaths in the Pennsylvania Wilds.” The book is a collection of true murders and mysterious deaths in several area counties, including Potter, Tioga, Elk, McKean and Cameron. Baumgrantz is the author of five other books dealing with small town Pennsylvania murders and mysterious deaths.
Books by both authors will be available for purchase and free refreshments, including donkey cookies will be served. The Co-op is located at 227 N. Main Street in Coudersport.