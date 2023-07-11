WARREN, Pa. — Investigators searching for the man who escaped the Warren County Jail last week said they are confident in saying he has not left the area.
Michael C. Burham, 34, was being held on $1 million bail. He has a slew of charges, many of them felonies, filed against him for kidnapping a Sheffield couple and burglary. He is also accused of raping and killing his 34-year-old girlfriend, Kala Hodgkin, in Jamestown, N.Y. on May 11.
Burham had led authorities on a multi-state manhunt for two weeks after the May crimes and was taken into custody on May 24 in Berkely County, South Carolina by the Federal Bureau of Investigations. He was first taken to New York but extradited to Warren County to face kidnapping charges first. Days after arriving, Burham escaped from the Warren facility, and as of July 7, felony escape charges have been added for Burham.
Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens, who has been holding press conferences on the matter, said Tuesday, “We continue to find items. There is no proof that he has left the area.”
He confirmed that more items had been found within the last 24 hours. “I have a strong belief he is receiving help based on everything I’ve seen.” He added that the effort is concentrated in Northwestern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York.
A tip line has been established, as has a new command post. Authorities remind residents to remain vigilant and watch for anything that seems suspicious or out of the ordinary, and to call it in immediately to (717) 265-9650. Over 200 members of law enforcement are following up on every tip, sighting, or piece of information that is called in. Bivens stated that the focus is here in this area, however, four other states have called in tips, information, and or sightings.
Authorities have been searching throughout many wooded areas and have come across several structures that are unlocked or otherwise unsecured. Some have been oil and gas buildings, while others have been private property that is not checked often. Bivens said that evidence has been collected and sent to be tested, though he would not say what the evidence was.
The Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers have added a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the apprehension of Burham. This brings the total to $19,500 to date; $2,000 from Warren County Crime Stoppers and $7,500 from the U.S. Marshals.
Reports of a Black Hawk helicopter in the area were chalked up to additional help by Bivens, who has repeatedly expressed his admiration of the resources and technology brought into this search.
The search has reminded many in the area of the escape and search for Bucky Philips 17 years ago. Bivens was asked if the Burham search was any different or if there had been anything learned for the previous case. Bivens said, “Technology has changed and we try to stay ahead of it.”
Warren County Sheriff Brian Zeybell attempted to quash rumors that Burham had a 90-minute head start following his escape.
“He saw red and blue lights within two minutes,” Zeybell said. “Corrections officers were there within two minutes. The response couldn’t have been any quicker.” However, Zeybell admitted that although Burham probably saw the lights, the police likely did not see Burham when they arrived on scene.
“A county investigation is going on that will bring out if there was anything internal,” responded Zeybill when asked about the chance of inside help in the escape. “If a deficiency exists, then changes at the jail will be common sense.”
A press release received Tuesday evening from the Warren County Commissioners stated, they “in conjunction with the Prison Board, have met and reviewed data associated with the escape of Michael Burham on Thursday, July 6th, and have prepared a statement related to the next steps in addressing jail security, supporting Warren County’s Correction Officers, and the review of jail policies and procedures.”
A meeting with the Pennsylvania State Department of Corrections (PADOC) is scheduled for noon today in the Jackson Courtroom at the Warren County Courthouse. This is a regular meeting of the Commissioners. They will review and vote on a potential contract with PADOC to fully investigate the Warren County Prison.
They were insistent that they support the jail staff and all that was done when it was realized that there had been an escape, “The prison staff has worked tirelessly to collaborate with local and regional law enforcement to assist with all investigations, and they are to be commended for their efforts. Although the Commissioners await the outcome of the criminal investigations for any notice of internal staff issues, the board is confident in the administration and workers and their overall commitment to security. Working in the jail is a challenging job. The Commissioners and Prison Board support the Warren County Correction Officers.”
The commissioners and prison board added that roof repairs have been ordered and deterrence and safety measures added to the space in the prison yard. Additionally, the exercise equipment was replaced, and immediate structural fixes were undertaken that the commissioners think will be finished by the week’s end. A long-term project will be completed in the next few weeks.
All policies and procedures related to inmate access and observation are being reviewed, and changes will be made to increase security in that space. Additionally, the commissioners statement added, “It’s important to understand that the law has changed in the past five years, and prisoners must have access to yard time and outside exercise. With a facility as small as ours that is close to full, inmates must be taken to the yard in shifts. That happens all day and evening to ensure all inmates have appropriate yard time.”