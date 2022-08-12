Rushdie attacked at Chautauqua

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the Chautauqua Institution.

 Associated Press

CHAUTAUQUA — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

Salman Rushdie

Writer Salman Rushdie discusses his autobiography titled, "Joseph Anton: A Memoir" during a forum Oct. 8, 2012, at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested.

