WELLSVILLE — Like a happy ending to a romantic comedy, Dylan Newton has come full circle, back to the place that cuddled her young imagination and nurtured her love of books — the David A. Howe Public Library.
On Monday, Newton will give a talk in the library exhibition room to aspiring writers young and old about how to publish a book and more. For Newton, it is coming home.
In 1988, Dylan Bouchard graduated from Wellsville High School, where she ran track and worked on the Owl, and where she earned her writing chops under the guidance of Susan Decker.
“Mrs. Decker taught me how to write a lead paragraph,” she said, but admitted that it was her AP English teacher Connie Synakowski who made her love the written word. Her favorite author is Stephen King.
The first in her family to attend college, Newton went to SUNY Geneseo and eventually settled on English as a major. She worked summers at Alfred University in public relations under the eye of veteran journalist Sue Goetschius.
Newton recalls climbing the back steps into the library every night after school, where she would do her homework nestled among the worn covers of rare books. Sometimes her study nights would find her descending the steps into the stacks, where she and her imagination would wander.
The library was her sanctuary.
“The librarians would let me do my homework in the rare book room because they knew I was the quiet girl who was there every afternoon,” she said.
Drawing on her roots, after graduation Newton worked as a journalist for the Livingston County News before heading to the Big Apple and taking a job with Chase Manhattan Bank as an events planner.
“But I wasn’t doing what I wanted to do,” she said.
After several years in the corporate world, Newton decided to make a change. She left the bank job and submitted her first young adult manuscript to publishers.
“I had a folder full of rejections, so I decided that it was time to pivot,” she said.
She asked herself what was the most popular genre in books. She said she reads almost everything except westerns, but it came as a surprise that romances were the most widely read. She began looking at sub-genres and found her niche in paranormal romances.
She became involved with the National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), a U.S.-based nonprofit organization that promotes creative writing. Its flagship program is an annual international creative writing event in which participants attempt to write a 50,000-word manuscript during the month of November. She was successful and her first book was published the following February by Wild Rose Press.
From there her career blossomed with more novels and short stories published in her name. The most recent, “How Sweet It Is,” hit the bookshelves July 13 and has received a starred review from the Kirkus literary review. She is now in the middle of completing her third novel in the series published by Forever/GCP/Hachette Books.
For Newton it is a childhood dream come true.
“All I ever wanted was to be able to go into a library or a bookstore and see my books on the shelves,” she said.
Newton is married to her high school sweetheart, Mike Newton, and they have two daughters. They live in Florida for half the year and recently purchased a Victorian home in Wellsville where they spend part of the summer months.
They are Buffalo Bills fans and like to come “home” for the games.
Monday’s workshop takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the exhibition room in the library and will be followed by a book signing. Registration is appreciated and can be made by calling 593-3410.