AUSTIN, Pa. — It is hard to believe but the music festival at the Austin Dam Memorial Park is celebrating 20 years this year.
For anyone not familiar with the event, the Austin Dam Show is a three-day rock festival featuring over 20 bands paying tribute to the best of rock. From Aug. 25-27, there will be a Return of Rock in Austin.
A little history goes a long way. According to the event website, “The Austin Dam Show was started by the local Arts Council in 2003. Since then, the show has taken many forms along with several different coordinators, hosts, and venues.
“In 2016 the decision was made to turn the Dam Show into a rock n’ roll tribute show. Since then the show has been setting record attendances and the park has continued to grow right along with the show.
“Now in the show’s 20th year we are celebrating with 21 bands across 3 days outside of the small town of Austin. The small festival hosts up to 800 guests nestled among the dam ruins that broke in 1911. Folks can enjoy camping, hiking, swimming, fishing, and many other activities while at the show.”
Some of this year’s lineup include local band Marshmellow Overcoat who will pay tribute to The Band on opening day, and on Friday, the Jeremy Edge Project who will pay tribute to Free, and AC’s Soul Medicine echoes the late Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Allan Combs, the AC, not only performs on Friday, he opens the show on Thursday with Rock Jukebox. (Watch for special reporting on each of these bands next week.)
And these aren’t the headliners for this year.
Rich Hadfield, Dam Show coordinator, said, “I always tell people, I only need to get people to come once and they are hooked. This is truly a unique show at probably the most unique venue in the Twin Tiers. You will not find another music festival like this anywhere like this.”
The headliner for Thursday is Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty Grateful Dead. Hadfield mentioned, “New this year is our first ever three-hour set with Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty (Grateful Dead) closing out the opening night.”
And on Friday, Last Child an Aerosmith Experience takes the headliner role to play the best of the bad boys of Boston. Check out the reviews for this tribute band at lastchildny.com/
Saturday’s headliner is none other than Us & Them with a tribute to the great Pink Floyd. Fans will not want to miss this one.
According to Hadfield, “It’s important to point out that even though this is a tribute show the majority of our performers are original artists producing their own music. ”
Hadfield continued, “Our sound and stage company, Assorted Studios out of York, Pa., are a very professional group of folks who set up all over Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. Not only do they run our sound and stage but they are also performing in the show with two of the bands on Saturday: Plethora and Nester.”
The sound and stage crew have been working with Hadfield since 2019. Many of the bands who will be performing have been coming back as often as they can, some every year. Even the light crew has been with the event for seven years now.
“At this point it is more akin to a family reunion at the end of summer, we have so many repeat customers. We invite anyone that hasn’t been to a Dam Show yet to come join the Dam Fam and see why people keep coming year after year,” said Hadfield.
It’s not just bands though, Hadfield noted, “There will be over 20 vendors including four food vendors.”
The Creative Cup Coffee out of Ridgway, Hazey Daisey Clothing Co. who does amazing tie dyes, out of Kane, and KS Ironworks who are putting together handmade incense burners and standalone fire pits are among some of the notable vendors this year.
Tickets are still available online and will be available at the gate. If anyone wishes to come for a single day, passes are only available at the gate.
All tickets include parking and camping, except day passes.
Hadfield stated, “Guests are allowed to come, campout before the show, all they need to do is visit the dam store to pay for the extra nights. And, they are allowed to come and go as they please, we just ask that they keep their bracelets intact.”
He also said that carpooling is encouraged as parking can be tight, but there will be plenty of room if everyone plans ahead.
There are a few rules though. The major ones are, do not park anywhere near the large hill coming down into the festival area. There are buses that need to come through. Only park on one side of the access road if you must park there.
The most important rule is to stay off the dam.
There is a zero tolerance policy in place and anyone caught on the dam or climbing the ruins will be asked to leave immediately.
For more information, the complete band lineup, or to purchase tickets, visit www.thedamshows.com/