Jeremy Edge, of the Jeremy Edge Project, will take the stage on day two of the Austin Dam Show, now in its 20th year. Saints and Sinners, a two piece set, will be released later this year by Edge’s band.

AUSTIN, Pa. — Today is the opening day of the music festival at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. The Austin Dam Show is celebrating its 20th year with Return of the Rock.

Opening the show is Allan Combs at 3 p.m. followed by Bradford’s own Marshmellow Overcoat taking the stage at 4:30 p.m. A few others play before the headliner takes over — Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty will play tribute to The Grateful Dead tonight.

