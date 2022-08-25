AUSTIN, Pa. — Today is the opening day of the music festival at the Austin Dam Memorial Park. The Austin Dam Show is celebrating its 20th year with Return of the Rock.
Opening the show is Allan Combs at 3 p.m. followed by Bradford’s own Marshmellow Overcoat taking the stage at 4:30 p.m. A few others play before the headliner takes over — Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty will play tribute to The Grateful Dead tonight.
If today is not the day for your return to rock, no worries, there is plenty more on tap.
Based on the years of experience of this artist and his band, missing the Jeremy Edge Project at the Austin Dam Show would be a mistake. They take the stage from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Friday.
As with all the performances at the show, Edge’s band will pay tribute to one of the great rock bands of the past — Free.
“We are doing the old stuff, the Albert King version of ‘The Hunter’ that Free performed,” said Edge. “Free was a Blues-influenced band. We want to stick to their best stuff, the best was when they were 18 to 21 years old, way before Bad Company.”
Edge is no stranger to the rock scene. Most recently, as in this summer, he played with Jackyl and Lita Ford. He and a few of the members of Jackyl are friends from years ago; they grew up together.
“Chris Worley, the drummer (of Jackyl), asked me back around 2004 or 2005 why I cut my hair really, I mean really, short,” said Edge. He noted he had had long hair and sometimes dreadlocks previously. “I told him why, something about out of style or a new look, something like that, — And he said, ‘You gotta quit chasing them trends, just play rock and roll,’ — and I didn’t understand what he meant for a while.”
Then something happened, after the Rockstar Energy Uproar Tour, in 2012 his band Candlelight Red took a break and he went south to New Orleans.
Once he returned home to Pa., he understood what Worley meant and began making music again — but more refined and true to himself.
He said it used to be about putting guitar riffs to whole songs, like writing songs by accident, “it was almost like tracing the picture.”
“Now, there has been a maturing, if you will. It’s a little late in my career, but I am now learning the language — taking the lyrics and putting the music behind them.”
Edge’s own music is laced with this Blues-meets-Rock-meets-Southern Draw. It’s different, in a good way. The newest single, “The World is Gone,” is back to the blues style waltz — a waltz, he reminded, does not have to be a country song. Listen to the rhythm and find the pattern, it’s there. Here is a link to hear the song: https://youtu.be/2UAT-44IzlQ
And with that, Edge gave The Era the scoop.
“There will be a two piece album release later this year,” he said. Edge didn’t have a title at the time of the interview. However, he called back to let us know the name of the album is: Saints and Sinners, Volume One and Two. Look for it later this year.
Each of the bands playing at the Austin Dam Show will play tribute to a legendary performer or rock band. However, most also have their own music to share with the audience as well. This year’s show will be a great mix of talent. For anyone planning to attend the Austin Dam Show, check the schedule below. Remember the rules (stay off the dam), and have a great time. The schedule below is in time, tribute, band order.
Today: 3-4 p.m., Jukebox by Allan Combs; 4:30-5:30 p.m., The Band by Marshmellow Overcoat; 6-7 p.m., Allman Brothers by Jukehouse Bombers; 7:30-8:45 p.m., Joe Walsh by D!NG; and at 9:15 p.m., Grateful Dead by Jerry Duty.
Friday: noon to 1 p.m., Bob Dylan by Braden McDannell; 1:15-2:15 p.m., Jerry Jeff Walker by Dave Brown; 2:45-3:45 p.m., Free by Jeremy Edge Project; 4:15 to 5:15 p.m., Stevie Wonder/Rick James by Plethora; 5:45-6:45 p.m., Zappa/Primus by Nester; 7:30-8:30 p.m., Tom Petty by AC’s Soul Medicine; 9-10:30 p.m., Aerosmith by Last Child; and at 11 p.m., Funkadelic by High Pines.
Saturday: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Fleetwood Mac by LUCA; 1:15-2:15 p.m.,The Beatles by Dirk Quinn; 2:45-3:45 p.m., Paul Simon by Clark McLane Band; 4:15-5:15 p.m., Green Day by Bad Luck Lover Boys; 5:45-6:45 p.m., The Ramones by Ear Bleeding Country; 7:15-8:15 p.m., Rolling Stones by Dustin Douglas; 8:45-10:30 p.m., Pink Floyd by Us & Them; and at 11 p.m., Neil Young/CSNY by Woodshed Prophets.