JAMESTOWN — The Audubon Community Nature Center has announced many programs for the month of July.
All programs are set for the Audubon Community Nature Center, 1600 Riverside Road, one-quarter mile east of Route 62. While there for events, officials encourage visitors to see Liberty, the non-releasable Bald Eagle, enjoy the native tree arboretum, gardens, picnic area, natural play space and hike the six miles of trails dawn until dusk daily for free.
For more information on programs, visit www.auduboncnc.org.
- July 2, 7-11 a.m., Bird Banding Demonstrations: Weather permitting, drop in any time to watch ornithologists capture migrating and resident birds, fit them with identification bands, measure, weigh and then release them. Free; donations appreciated through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org.
- July 3, 12:30-1 p.m., Sunday Storytime: For children ages 2 – 8 with an adult. Limited space, reservations requested by July 2: call (716) 569-2345 or click through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org. Program and Sunday admission are free. After your reading adventure, explore the indoor Nature Play Area, live animals and exhibits.
- July 9, 10-11:30 a.m., Little Explorers: “Colors and Patterns in Nature.” Children ages 3-8 and their favorite grown-up enjoy a nature lesson, walk, and craft, making for a fun-filled morning of learning. $8; $6 Nature Center members and children ages 3-8. Space is limited. Paid reservations required by July 7: call (716) 569-2345 or click through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org.
- July 10, 12:30-1 p.m., Sunday Storytime: For children ages 2 – 8 with an adult. Limited space, reservations requested by July 9: call (716) 569-2345 or click through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org. Program and Sunday admission are free. After your reading adventure, explore the indoor Nature Play Area, live animals and exhibits.
- July 16, 7-11 a.m., Bird Banding Demonstrations: Weather permitting, drop in any time to watch ornithologists capture migrating and resident birds, fit them with identification bands, measure, weigh and then release them. Free; donations appreciated through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org.
- July 17, 12:30-1 p.m., Sunday Storytime: For children ages 2 – 8 with an adult. Limited space, reservations requested by July 16: call (716) 569-2345 or click through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org. Program and Sunday admission are free. After your reading adventure, explore the indoor Nature Play Area, live animals and exhibits.
- July 23, 7-11 a.m., Bird Banding Demonstrations: Weather permitting, drop in any time to watch ornithologists capture migrating and resident birds, fit them with identification bands, measure, weigh and then release them. Free; donations appreciated through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org.
- July 23, 9 a.m. – Noon, Water Chestnut Pull: For ages 13+. Volunteer to help pull this invasive species out of Big Pond and plan to be in the water in waders or a canoe. Get all the details through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org.
- July 24, 12:30-1 p.m., Sunday Storytime: For children ages 2 – 8 with an adult. Limited space, reservations requested by July 23: call (716) 569-2345 or click through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org. Program and Sunday admission are free. After your reading adventure, explore the indoor Nature Play Area, live animals and exhibits.
- July 30, 7-11 a.m., Bird Banding Demonstrations: Weather permitting, drop in any time to watch ornithologists capture migrating and resident birds, fit them with identification bands, measure, weigh and then release them. Free; donations appreciated through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org.
- July 30, 8-8:45 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start, Run for Liberty 5K Run/Walk: Named in honor of Bald Eagle Liberty’s 20th anniversary at Audubon. Walk or run through forests and fields, past ponds, and over boardwalks in one of the area’s only 5K trail races! Register by July 19 to get event t-shirt. $30, $25 Nature Center and Chautauqua Striders members. Details and registration through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org.
- July 31, 12:30-1 p.m., Sunday Storytime: For children ages 2 – 8 with an adult. Limited space, reservations requested by July 30: call (716) 569-2345 or click through “Register for a Program” at AudubonCNC.org. Program and Sunday admission are free. After your reading adventure, explore the indoor Nature Play Area, live animals and exhibits.