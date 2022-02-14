JAMESTOWN — Audubon Community Nature Center will award a total of $1,200 in prize money to the winners of its 2022 Nature Photography Contest.
Submissions are now being accepted at GoGoPhotoContest.com/ACNCPhotoContest.
A mixed panel of professional and amateur photographers will choose a youth (ages 8 to 18) and an adult (age 19 and older) winner in the categories of Fauna and Landscapes/Waterscapes.
- Fauna includes any wild animal. No photos of animals in captivity, such as pets, zoos or rehab animals.
- Landscapes/Waterscapes can be mountains, forests, fields, deserts, or oceans, lakes, ponds, rivers, creeks, etc.
Each of those four winners will receive a $200 cash prize. The panel will also name three youth and three adult finalists.
Additional $200 cash prizes will be awarded to the adult and youth photos receiving the most community choice votes online and three each will receive finalist recognition. A photo could receive both the community choice and a judged award.
Winning and finalist photographs will be displayed on the contest website along with the photographers’ names and cities of residence. ACNC will print the winning photographs to exhibit in the Nature Center, and winners and finalists will be announced in a news release that is widely distributed, including to their local media when known.
Deadline for submission of photographs is Aug. 28. The sooner photographs are submitted, the longer the public can vote on them for the Community Choice award.