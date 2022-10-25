Liberty

Audubon Community Nature Center staff, volunteers, friends and supporters are mourning the passing of Liberty the American bald eagle, which welcomed thousands of visitors and school children over the past 20 years.

JAMESTOWN — Audubon Community Nature Center executive director Leigh Rovegno had the heart-wrenching task of announcing that after 20 years of inspiring children and adults, Liberty, Audubon’s non-releasable American bald eagle, passed away on Monday.

“Liberty’s presence touched thousands of children, families, and adults over her two decades at the Nature Center,” Rovegno said. “She brought a sense of wonder and awe to all those who came to admire her. She will be dearly missed by all.”

