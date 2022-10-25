JAMESTOWN — Audubon Community Nature Center executive director Leigh Rovegno had the heart-wrenching task of announcing that after 20 years of inspiring children and adults, Liberty, Audubon’s non-releasable American bald eagle, passed away on Monday.
“Liberty’s presence touched thousands of children, families, and adults over her two decades at the Nature Center,” Rovegno said. “She brought a sense of wonder and awe to all those who came to admire her. She will be dearly missed by all.”
Liberty’s health had been waning recently and took a turn for the worse in the past few days. Prior to a veterinary appointment, she was discovered early Monday by her longtime primary caretaker Thom Armella.
Liberty came to Audubon from Washington state, where a local woman found her with an injured wing. The eagle spent a year in rehabilitation at the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center, but it was determined that the damage to her wing would forever compromise her flight ability and deemed her to be non-releasable. She was matched with ACNC and transported to Jamestown in 2002.
At that time, Liberty was at least 5 years old — or possibly older, as she had her full head of white feathers — so she was at least 25 years old when she passed. In the wild, bald eagles can live for 20-30 years, though they can live longer in captivity.
Since Liberty’s arrival, Armella has spent more than 7,000 volunteer hours feeding and caring for her. Over the years many others have also volunteered their time to assist Armella with her care.
"When she came to Audubon’s care, bald eagles were on the endangered species list," Rovegno said. "Since then, their numbers have made an incredible recovery, thanks to the tireless efforts of people who stood up for birds to ensure their protection."
Rovegno said the efforts continue as many other bird species face serious environmental challenges, such as habitat loss and climate change.
“Liberty’s presence was a defining part of Audubon Community Nature Center. It will take some time for all of us to grieve her loss. We owe a debt of gratitude to Dr. Bill Seleen, Liberty’s original veterinarian, who has spent the last week providing advice and guidance.”