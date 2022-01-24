JAMESTOWN — Indoors and out, whatever your age, Audubon Community Nature Center’s 40th annual Snowflake Festival has something for you.
This year’s celebration on Feb. 5, at 1600 Riverside Road, will have timed entry. Register for your arrival time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then enjoy the festival at your own pace.
Outdoors you can experience nature hikes, backyard games, a bonfire with s’mores, snowshoeing and a mini skating rink (if the weather cooperates), Franklin’s Kettle Corn, food and hot drinks by 3 C’s food truck, and the nature play area, with its giant concrete 12-foot long turtle and 14-foot spotted salamander.
Indoors, you can:
- Craft a walking stick.
- Make fairy creature friends from natural materials.
- Build a nest box in the maintenance shop.
- Visit with master gardeners from Chautauqua and Warren counties.
- Get up close and personal with live animals.
- Watch demonstrations of wool spinning.
- Knitting
- Maple tapping
- Browse the Blue Heron Gift Shop.
- Prendergast Library will be there with STEM activities and free books.
- Basket raffles include a wooden burl bowl, Keurig coffee maker, wine and chocolate package and handmade upcycled sweater mittens.
Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for Nature Center members and children 3 to 15 years old, and free for ages 2 and under. There is plenty of free parking.
Register for your arrival time between 10 a.m. and 3:20 p.m. by calling (716) 569-2345 or clicking through “Upcoming Programs” at AudubonCNC.org.
Volunteers are still needed for both indoor and outdoor jobs — from helping with crafts to tending a fire, kitchen tasks and operating the elevator.
If you can help at the 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. shift, contact Audubon Volunteer Coordinator Tina Preston at (716) 569-2345 or tpreston@auduboncnc.org. You will receive access to the hospitality room and free admission to the festival before or after your shift.
For their part in making the Snowflake Festival possible, ACNC thanks this year’s event sponsors: United Refining/Kwik Fill of Warren, Pa., Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro, P.C. and Courier Capital, LLC.
In addition to business sponsors, Audubon Community Partners provide essential support by contributing $2,000 or more.
Current Audubon Community Partners include: Curt and Susie Westrom, Bob Frucella’s Tax Service, Carnahan-Jackson Foundation, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Holmberg Foundation, Hultquist Foundation, Jessie Smith Darrah Fund, Lenna Foundation, Ralph C. Sheldon Foundation, Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Hal and Mary Conarro, Univera Healthcare, and Whirley-Drinkworks.
All visitors, volunteers, and staff are required to wear face coverings while inside the building. Any updates to these requirements can be found at the COVID-19 Notice on that webpage.
To learn more about Audubon and its many programs, call (716) 569-2345, find Audubon Community Nature Center on Facebook, or visit AudubonCNC.org.