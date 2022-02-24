Audit identifies no major shortcomings in Olean’s 2020-21 fiscal year

OLEAN — An independent audit has determined the city did well financially during its last fiscal year.
During the Olean Common Council’s committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Justin Isaman presented city officials with the results of an audit for the city’s 2020-21 fiscal year. Isaman is a manager at Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro PC of Olean, the firm that conducted the financial analysis.
The city’s net assets for its last fiscal year, which ran from June 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, were $119.6 million, an increase of about $3 million over the prior budget year. Net assets include all of the city’s finances, buildings and infrastructure. Additionally, Olean’s net liabilities increased by $1.9 million.
Isaman said a major reason for the increases are due to an increase in pensions. He said other capital additions also played into the increases. Overall expenses decreased, again due to the pension system, Isaman explained.
The city’s overall revenues saw a slight increase to $15.1 million. Program revenues also decreased about $2 million, which Isaman said is related to capital grants. He said projects going on in the capital projects fund that were supported with capital grants were down.
In Olean’s 2020-21 general fund, revenue came in at $9.8 million, up nearly $1 million from the previous year.
“The biggest increase is from your receivables. Your OATS and sales tax really drove that receivables increase up about $500,000,” he said. “Cash was also up about $200,000.”
Liabilities also saw an increase of about $600,000 up to $6.5 million, Isaman said, and the fund equity increased about $250,000.
Revenues in the general fund were up about 3% to $17.4 million, about a $500,000 increase. Isaman said the biggest factor driving that is the city’s non-property tax items, such as sales tax, which was up 14%
The general fund’s expenditures also went up about 4% to $17.2 million, about a $600,000 increase. Isaman said an increase in salaries and employee benefits largely drove that increase.
“If you take out your transfers to capital you made this year where you set aside funds from equity for future projects, you had about $700,000 in the general fund related to that,” he said. “Without that, you would have made quite a bit more. It’s up near $1 million actually.”
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, the city’s water fund brought in $3.68 million, about $66,000 less than the previous fiscal year. Isaman said the roughly 2% decrease was almost all in the departmental income section, which is the water bills. Meanwhile, expenditures for the water fund were up about $42,000, or 1%.
“It’s mostly in your salaries, your costs in the water treatment plant and transfers out to debt service,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the sewer fund saw a roughly 4% decrease in revenues to about $4 million, a $189,000 loss. Expenditures saw an increase of $84,000, or 2%, to $4.4 million.
Between the two funds, Isaman said the city transferred a substantial amount of money to the capital fund, notably about $500,000 from the sewer fund alone, which didn’t occur in previous years.
“It looks like you have some negative results this year, but you moved a lot of money out to the capital, which created those negative results,” he said. “You visibly made the choice to move funds into capital to support future projects out of the funds you were going to make this year.”
Between the general, water and sewer funds, Isaman said the city transferred about $1.3 million into the capital fund, about twice as much as from the 2019-20 fiscal year which saw $650,000 transferred.
“That’s something the administration and the common council has worked diligently on, not paying for operating costs out of fund balance but for the purposes of adding long-term assets and helping to grow and develop the city’s capital assets,” said Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5. “Kudos to everybody on that. I think it’s a great direction.”
Although the audit for the 2020-21 fiscal year did not warrant any major shortcomings, Isaman did list three findings for the city to work on — the same three from 2019, he noted. One is related to Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro working to create the statements they audit, which Isaman said will likely never be resolved because they always have to play a part in getting the documents ready for the audit.
The second finding was cleaning up discrepancies between the capital projects fund being recorded in an excel sheet and in the city’s accounting software, Isaman said. The third finding relates to five recommendations dealing with the North Union Street capital project, of which only one recommendation needs to be resolved.
Isaman also listed some best-practice suggestions for the city to watch out for in the future. The one he pointed out was for the city to follow the rules and regulations for the COVID-19 relief funds coming in to make sure it’s being spent on appropriate things.
“As we’ve been dealing with (BWB) over the past number of years, we’ve always had a ‘best practice’ that you’ve asked us to implement, and we’ve tried to work down that list to sure that we have the proper controls in place as we tidy up everything,” Crawford said. “I think we’re getting closer. We still have just one more deliverable to work on.”