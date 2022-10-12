Audit finds Olean schools financially healthy

OLEAN — The Olean City School District received a good bill of healthy financials with its most recent audit report for the 2021-22 school year.
The Board of Education on Tuesday was presented with the audit’s findings by Corey Sveinsson of Drescher & Malecki, which conducted the external report.
“Overall, the audit went really well,” she said. “We were able to give an unmodified opinion, which is a clean opinion. That included no reportable findings.”
For the fifth year in a row, the audit found the district’s revenues exceeded its expenditures, the most recent year doing so by about $600,000, Sveinsson said. Revenues increased by about $900,000 from the previous year, due primarily to state aid increases.
Meanwhile, Sveinsson said expenditures increased by roughly $2.2 million from 2020-21, due primarily to BOCES contractual costs including central services and employee wages and benefits increases.
Looking at the district’s general fund balances, there was an increase of about $342,000 of the combined restricted and unrestricted funds, totaling about $13.85 million for 2021-22. Sveinsson said the restricted portion makes up about 80% of that and primarily contains retirement, capital project and liability insurance reserves.
“Overall, from year to year these reserves increase slightly, mainly due to interest earnings,” she explained. “But there’s also funding of the capital project reserve for $250,000.”
Unrestricted funds have wavered between $2.3 million and $3.2 million over the past five years with last year’s settling at about $2.75 million, an increase of about $110,000. About $600,000 is appropriate for next year’s budget, $250,000 is carryover funds and $1.89 million is unassigned and available for use.
During last year’s audit, Drescher & Malecki found that the district was in compliance with New York State Real Property Tax Law by having an unassigned fund balance of 4% of the subsequent year’s budgeted appropriations. The district’s percentage was also 4% for the previous year but was up to 5.9% during the 2019-20 period.
Upon accepting the audit later in the meeting, several board members commended the district on another good year for the finances.
“It’s a testament to our business office and everybody who works there when we get a clean audit,” said board member Andrew Caya. “It’s always a good feeling.”