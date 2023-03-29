OLEAN — Safe Kids Southern Tier New York, a program of Southern Tier Health Care System, Inc., is offering an ATV safety class 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at STHCS.
The class is available to parents and children ages 10 and up who want to learn more about ATV and UTV safety.
ATVs can be a fun way to enjoy the great outdoors, but they can also be dangerous if not used properly, said Sydney Beeman, coordinator of Safe Kids Southern Tier NY. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were an estimated 93,800 ATV-related injuries treated in emergency rooms in 2019, with children under the age of 16 accounting for 28% of those injuries.
The class will cover topics such as proper helmet use, safe riding techniques, and the importance of maintaining and inspecting a vehicle. Participants may ask questions and receive hands-on instruction from experienced instructors.
"Safe Kids’ goal is to prevent childhood injuries in our community," said Donna Kahm, STHCS President & CEO. "By providing education and resources on ATV safety, we hope to empower families to make informed decisions and stay safe while enjoying outdoor activities."
To register for the ATV Safety Class, visit https://www.sthcs.org/safe-kids-events.html. For more information, Beeman at safekids@sthcs.org.