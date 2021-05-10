CUBA — All-terrain vehicle and side-by-side riders want to have access to stores and restaurants in downtown Cuba via designated side streets.
“It would be nice to be able to pick up some snacks or take the family for ice cream from the trailhead,” said Ray Tatham, one of three brothers petitioning the town and village boards for action on the matter.
ATVs are not licensed and therefore prohibited from operating on New York state highways — except where some villages have changed their local laws to allow access.
Tatham is hoping that Cuba will follow the ways of Friendship, which recently changed its law, and other villages and towns such as Andover, Angelica, Hornellsville, Jasper, Whitesville and others.
“First and foremost, this is not a trail system,” Tatham said. “The riders are not trying to use the town and village roads to joyride back and forth all day and night. The use of these roads is to let residents legally access other private trail systems and to purchase fuel and groceries when needed. Time restrictions will be set, and a sound-decibel limit will be set.”
He explained that current laws require ATV and side-by-side riders to stop at the end of one trail and trailer their vehicles to the next trailhead — often a very short distance.
Tatham believes that Cuba, which is looking at the economic loss of the Great Lakes Cheese Company, would welcome the added revenue of ATV riders being able to access village stores and businesses.
“There are plenty of side streets that would give us access to downtown businesses,” he noted.
Saturday, Tatham and many of his fellow ATV enthusiasts set up a tent at Cuba Auto Sales, where they offered information to those interested about ATV’ing and what they are asking from the town and village. There was also a petition, which by noon already had 50 signatures.
One of the men who signed, Mike Johnson of Cuba, has been riding ATVS for about 20 years. He said he signed because while it will not impact him, he believes ATVs should have access to the village.
The petition asks the town and village to change the current law. Supporters are also asked to attend the next village and town board meetings scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the village hall and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for the town at the Palmer Opera House.
“If you live in the village and get a water bill make sure to fill out the survey that was sent out with your bill,” Tatham said. “If you did not receive a survey let us know (by calling 585-610-8484) and we can get you set up with one.”
For residents who do not live in the village or get a water bill the survey is on the Cuba Police Department’s Facebook page. The pro-ATV group is also on Facebook as the Why Leave Cuba Out group.