The Pittsburgh attorney representing Capitol riot defendant Pauline Bauer is asking the U.S. District judge in Washington, D.C., to consider releasing her from incarceration.
Bauer, 54, of Kane, Pa., has been incarcerated since Sept. 17 for alleged violations of the conditions of her pretrial release. Through her stand-by attorney, Carmen Hernandez, and acting as her own counsel, Bauer had filed two prior motions for reconsideration of her detention, both of which were denied.
Her current attorney, Komron Jon Maknoon, filed the latest motion last week, along with a series of responses to motions by the prosecution. In general, his responses made the argument that he needs more time to meet with Bauer, since visits at the D.C. Correctional Treatment Facility are limited to video meetings on Fridays, which may be canceled because of COVID-19.
Along with the motion for release, Maknoon included letters from Bauer and her sisters. The letters explain that Bauer’s father has fallen ill and that her assistance is needed both to help care for him and to take back over the running of her businesses, Bob’s Trading Post and Graybill Marina.
A letter from Bauer was included, expressing regret for “the avenue I took because I did not have funds for an attorney.” She stated that the conditions for her release were explained, and she agreed to abide by them.
Maknoon stated that he believed her willingness to comply with the court’s terms is “sincere and forthright.”
He noted, too, that he had spoken to the prosecution, who objected to Bauer’s release.
As of Tuesday, there was no response filed by the prosecution, according to the online docket.
Prosecutors have said video footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot shows Bauer calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.