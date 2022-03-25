WEST VALLEY — AT&T customers and first responders using FirstNet in Cattaraugus County are getting a boost in wireless connectivity.
AT&T has added a new cell site in the West Valley area to enhance mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.
Ben Roberts, director of public affairs for AT&T in Western New York, said the new cell site is the latest of multiple cell sites AT&T has built in Cattaraugus County since 2020.
Roberts said the enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet.
“At AT&T, we’re continuing to invest in our wireless network to make connections easier for residents, visitors, businesses and first responders,” said Amy Kramer, New York president of AT&T.
Roberts explained that AT&T regards Band 14 as “public safety’s VIP lane.” In an emergency, this band can be cleared and locked just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can use Band 14’s added coverage and capacity.
Roberts said AT&T, from 2018 to 2020, has invested nearly $1.6 billion in its New York wireless and wired networks, boosting reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses.
FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by Congress and first responders after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings, Roberts said.
It is built with AT&T, in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority), an independent agency within the federal government.