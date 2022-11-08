RED HOUSE — Join the Environmental Education Department at Allegany State Park Dec. 3 for the fun, festive, family event Saturday with Santa.

The day begins at 11 a.m. in the Red House area of the park. Stop to hang a couple of ornaments on the big tree in the Red House Administration Building, write a letter to Santa and have some cookies and hot chocolate.

