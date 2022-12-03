ASP Nordic Ski Patrol celebrating 20th anniversary this month

December marks the 20th anniversary of the Allegany State Park Nordic Ski Patrol which has kept skiers safe and rescued them in times of need. Pictured are (front row, from left) Mary MacQueen, Brad Hansen, Molly Bovard, Pam Henel, Ellen Conrad, Cathy Grove, Betty “BJ” Butler, Robin Clark, (back row) D. Scott Potter, Joseph “Butch” MacQueen, John “Wiz” Fitzpatrick, Mike Kirsch, Bill Westner and Bob Cross.

 Provided

RED HOUSE — The Allegany State Park Nordic Ski Patrol, the band of hardy volunteers who monitor the cross country ski trails at the Art Roscoe Ski Area keeping skiers safe and rescuing them in times of need, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this month.

Mary and Joseph “Butch” MacQueen became active in the National Ski Patrol’s Eastern Division Nordic, Mountain Travel and Rescue and Avalanche Awareness programs as instructors back in the late 1990s.

