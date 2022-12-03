ASP Nordic Ski Patrol celebrating 20th anniversary this month

RED HOUSE — The Allegany State Park Nordic Ski Patrol, the band of hardy volunteers who monitor the cross country ski trails at the Art Roscoe Ski Area keeping skiers safe and rescuing them in times of need, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this month.
Mary and Joseph “Butch” MacQueen became active in the National Ski Patrol’s Eastern Division Nordic, Mountain Travel and Rescue and Avalanche Awareness programs as instructors back in the late 1990s.
After seeing a need for readily accessible emergency response resources on the park’s remote cross country trail system, they co-founded the Allegany State Park Nordic Ski Patrol through the National Ski Patrol on Dec. 2, 2002.
Mary MacQueen said she and Butch were the required two members to start a patrol, but they recruited three more patrollers from local Alpine areas to finish out the roster of five members that first year. She said three out of the original five patrollers still volunteer on the ski patrol — Butch, Bill Westner and herself.
The patrol currently has a roster of 18 led by MacQueen, patrol director; Ellen Conrad, assistant patrol director; Cathy Grove, secretary/treasurer; and Butch, training director.
MacQueen said Nordic and Mountain Travel and Rescue is required to become a Nordic patroller. She said the patrollers are extremely gifted. Out of 18 members, the group includes 12 Outdoor Emergency Care instructors, six CPR instructors, seven Mountain Travel and Rescue instructors, three Nordic Skills instructors, three Avalanche instructors and three Instructor Development instructors.
“We have 11 members who have received their National Appointment, which is an honor given only to ski patrollers with at least 10 years of service and going above and beyond during their years of service,” she said. “We also have seven patrollers who have achieved their Nordic Senior status that is one level below Nordic Master.”
To keep themselves sharp and ready for an emergency, these dedicated people train at refresher events twice a year. They also do snowmobile training every year that is required by the park.
MacQueen said being a Nordic patroller is a lot more than giving first aid. One aspect that some people may not be aware of is that they cover more than just the ski trails in winter, she said.
“We also cover mountain bike and foot races held in the park during the summer months, as well as responding to first aid incidents in other areas of the park during ski season,” she said. “Many of our calls are search and rescue related for folks who may have gotten lost while hiking or skiing.”
OVER THE YEARS, the park has called the patrol numerous times to give first aid to people who have been injured while doing all kinds of activities, including in motor vehicle accidents.
“We’ve had patrons who suffered heart attacks and folks suffering injuries on the park’s sledding hills, as well,” she said. “We’ve had injuries from ski falls, lost skiers or hikers — you name it.”
During the ski patrol’s 20 years, the members have participated in several memorable rescues at the park. MacQueen remembers one in particular when they had to rescue a mountain biker who suffered heat stroke at a summer event and the local ambulances were not available.
“Our patrol worked for over two hours to keep this individual alive and cooled until help arrived,” she said.
MacQueen said ASP’s Nordic Ski Patrol has also been highly decorated as a unit since it began. She said they have been the Outstanding Nordic Patrol for the Western New York region every year since its inception and, during that 20 years, they have been the Outstanding Nordic Patrol for the Eastern Division of the National Ski Patrol on five separate occasions.
“Our patrol has also been the National Ski Patrol’s runner up for Outstanding National Nordic Patrol three times,” she said. “In 2020, we were awarded the Outstanding Nordic Patrol for the entire National Ski Patrol, which is a highly coveted and difficult award to achieve.”
Both Mary and Butch have earned the status of Nordic Master. She said there are currently only 15 Nordic Masters in the United States, which is the highest Nordic level achievable in the National Ski Patrol and fairly arduous to achieve.
“We have a few members with the desire to achieve this, but they are still in the process,” she said. “It usually requires four to five years of hard work to gain this title.”
MacQueen is a deputy sheriff for the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, and a licensed New York State Guide for hiking, camping and outdoor skills. She is also certified by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) as a wilderness searcher and crew boss.
To find out more about the Art Roscoe trails and the Nordic Ski Patrol, call (716) 354-9101. Additional information about trail conditions and volunteer opportunities may be found online at alleganynordic.org.