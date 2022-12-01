Ashley Smith elected president of county GOP Womens Club

The Cattaraugus County Republican Womens Club held its inaugural meeting in Ellicottville Wednesday. From left are: Tricia Turner, Theresa Perry, Haley Saunders, Election Commissioner Courtney Spittler, County Attorney Ashley Smith, County Legislator Kelly Andreano and Mark Heberling, county Republican chairman.

 

 Provided

ELLICOTTVILLE — Seventeen Cattaraugus County women met in Ellicottville Wednesday to form a new chapter affiliate of the New York State Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.

Cattaraugus County Republican Womens Club objectives include increasing the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government, informing the public through political education and activity, and promoting the principles of the Republican Party.

 

