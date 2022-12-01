Ashley Smith elected president of county GOP Womens Club

ELLICOTTVILLE — Seventeen Cattaraugus County women met in Ellicottville Wednesday to form a new chapter affiliate of the New York State Federation of Republican Women and the National Federation of Republican Women.
Cattaraugus County Republican Womens Club objectives include increasing the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government, informing the public through political education and activity, and promoting the principles of the Republican Party.
The group passed by-laws and elected a slate of officers including Ashley E. Smith, the county attorney, who was elected president.
Others are: County Legislator Kelly Andreano of Olean, vice president; Theresa Perry, founder of Freedom Lovers of Franklinville, second vice president; Election Commissioner Courtney Spittler, secretary and Haley Saunders, a law student and county legal intern, treasurer.
Also attending were: Trisha Turner, president of the New York State Federation of Republican Women, who also serves as the Ontario County Republican Committee chairman and president of the Ontario County Women’s Republican Club; former State Sen. Cathy Young, and Cattaraugus County Republican Chair, Mark Heberling.
Heberling noted that the County’s Republican Website will have a tab for the Club in order to keep members up to date on activities.
Smith noted that there were other women who had wanted to attend the inaugural meeting of the Cattaraugus County Womens Republican Club night’s festivities but could not make the meeting.
Any county women invited interested in Republican fellowship to join the Club and noted that “the Club’s membership is open to any woman who believes in the philosophy of the Republican party and supports the objectives and policies of the organization.”
Women interested in club membership can contact the organization at P.O. Box 791, Ellicottville New York 14731.