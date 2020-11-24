WEST VALLEY — The Town of Ashford has been awarded nearly $200,000 for community and regulatory support from the U.S. Department of Energy.
The DOE’s West Valley Demonstration Project, the decades-long cleanup of the former Nuclear Fuel Services spent nuclear fuel reprocessing plant is in the town of Ashford.
John Pfeffer, Ashford supervisor, announced the $199,946 award on Monday.
The projects for the grant need to be related to the presence of the West Valley Demonstration Project, and tied to needs of the town as a result of that presence, Pfeffer said.
The Ashford Town Board, after weighing options, voted to fund the following projects:
• A grant writer for five years.
• Emergency backup generators for the Community Center and town highway barns.
• Pavement at the shared town/county salt shed.
• A Code Red notification system.