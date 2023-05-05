ASC students prepare, serve dinner at Ronald McDonald House

ALFRED — A group of eight Alfred State College (ASC) students prepared and served dinner at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester recently.
The group consisted of three students in the electrical program, Dominic Pignataro of East Northport, Jackson Clark of Rush and James Olson of Harperfield; and five students in the culinary arts program, Clarissa Ramirez of Bronx, Rebekka Jones of Savona, Seth Bogart of Friendship, Alex Wasserman of Bath and Alex Miller of Hornell.
The meal was enjoyed by 30 people.
The civic engagement activity was an applied learning project proposed by senior electrical instructor Sean Kelley, whose family have used the services at the Ronald McDonald House and proposed the project for funding.
The special funding, offered each semester by the college, is for special projects that involve applied learning for students.
The opportunity to be a part of this project meant a great deal to culinary arts student Rebekka Jones.
“I wanted to give back because my family had to stay at the Ronald McDonald House when I was sick and again when my brother was sick, me when I was in the 10th grade and when my brother was in 4th grade,” she said.
The culinary arts students planned and prepared Chicken Carbonaro with baked broccoli, Caesar salad and garlic bread. They also instructed and coached the electrical students to assist with the meal preparation.