ASC’s Gamma Theta Gamma celebrates 100 years

ALFRED — Members of Gamma Theta Gamma took a walk down memory lane with a full weekend of activities connected brothers from seven different decades during a return to campus to celebrate 100 years of brotherhood.
Delayed two years due to the COVID pandemic, brothers traveled from near and far to be part of the celebration. The weekend featured tours of campus, a barbecue at the TG house, meet-ups at Alex’s and GJ’s and a formal celebration.
Chair of the anniversary celebration, Joe Bithorn, ’13, was excited to help organize and host the event.
“Although COVID delayed our celebration two years, it was an honor and a privilege to be able to celebrate with my brothers from over seven different decades,” he said. “More importantly, having the support from college in this event meant a lot. It showed that it was not just a celebration for the brothers, it was a celebration of the Alfred State community.”
Bithorn said the goal of the weekend was to give brothers the full Alfred experience. Events included a Friday meet-and-greet and Saturday morning breakfast, tours on campus, beer tastings, a banquet dinner and late-night beverages.
“I believe everyone who attended this weekend left Alfred feeling re-invigorated with the bonds of brotherhood,” he said.
At the formal celebration in Central Dining Hall, Bithorn served as emcee. Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro gave the group gathered an update on the college and Bithorn highlighted several members of the fraternity. Towards the end of the ceremony, the fraternity honored David Gagnon ’79 and ’84 with the Alumni of the Year award.
Bithorn reflected on the success and longevity of Gamma Theta Gamma, saying the founders of the fraternity put a lot of thought into what type of brotherhood they would grow to be. He said Gamma Theta Gamma is fortunate to have had many strong leaders keep the ship afloat and stay true to their basic principles and ideals that make the brotherhood unique.
“As someone who is invested in the success and sustainability of the fraternity and its members, it is an amazing feeling to know that those founders who first developed our organization created something that has lasted the test of time,” he added.
