ASC’s Gamma Theta Gamma celebrates 100 years

Alumni of the Year awardee David Gagnon (left) with Nate Hayes at the Gamma Theta Gamma celebration at Alfred State College.

 Photo provided

ALFRED — Members of Gamma Theta Gamma took a walk down memory lane with a full weekend of activities connected brothers from seven different decades during a return to campus to celebrate 100 years of brotherhood.

Delayed two years due to the COVID pandemic, brothers traveled from near and far to be part of the celebration. The weekend featured tours of campus, a barbecue at the TG house, meet-ups at Alex’s and GJ’s and a formal celebration.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social